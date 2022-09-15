The Federal Government has been urged to ensure it honours the 2019 agreement it had with the Academic Staff Union of Universities

This call was made by the national president of the union, Emmanuel Osodeke on Thursday, September 15

ASUU said it is important for the Federal Government to have a change of heart for the sake of Nigerian students

The national president of the Academic Staff Universities Union (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke, on Thursday, September 15, said that the union is willing to end its call off its seven-month-old strike action.

Vanguard reports warned that calling off the ASUU strike said this could only be achieved if all the concrete agreements were reached with the Federal Government.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has said that its members are willingly to call off the strike. Photo: Guardian

Speaking at a National Town Hall Meeting on Tertiary Education tagged: ‘ The Locked Gates of our Citadels -A National Emergency.’

A change of heart from the Federal Government

Osodeke also urged the Nigerian government to have a change of heart for the sake of Nigerian students who have remained at home for the past seven months.

His words:

“If the government loves this country, these children and their parents, then they should come to the table and let us resolve these issues in one day.

“Just as we did in 2014, they should come and ensure that we do that, we can even have the meeting openly so that Nigeria will see what we are discussing."

