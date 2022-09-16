All eyes are on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and decisively the prolonged ASUU industrial action

In line with the general expectation of Nigerians, especially the university community, the president convened a crucial meeting on Friday, September 16

A former presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmed, revealed that the meeting was attended by some pro-chancellors of federal universities

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be in a meeting with some members of the committee of pro-chancellors of federal universities across Nigeria.

According to one of President Buhari's former media aides, Basir Ahmad, the venue of the meeting is State House, Abuja.

The meeting was held at State House, Abuja (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Ahmad announced this on Friday, September 16, via Twitter:

"President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with selected members of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of the Federal Universities, at the State House, Abuja."

Although details and the agenda of the high-profile meeting are unknown to State House correspondents, the closed-door talk is not unconnected with Buhari's move to end the prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

