The wide margin between the naira and dollars at both the black market and the official rate seems to be affecting the examination fees for the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

This was disclosed during a visitation made by Patrick Areghan, the head of the Nigeria National Office of the council to a marking centre in Abuja.

A WAEC official said that the increase in examination fees is due to the spiking exchange rate between the naira and the dollar.

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the marking centre, Areghan said that WAEC has introduced a marginal increase in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

According to Areghan, each student writing the examination now has to pay N18,000 as against the former N13,950 usually charged by the council.

Daily Trust reports that Areghan noted the increased conversion rate between naira and dollar is a misery.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He added that the upward review of fees was necessary to enable the council to render its services efficiently to every Nigerian child.

His words:

“There has to be that marginal increase to enable us to do better services. The examiners are now happy as we are able to increase their marking fees through this marginal increase.

"The money actually went for the payments of examiners to enable us to satisfy them so that they can do the job better."

Purchase of $3.9 million printing machine

Also speaking, the register of the council, Pateh Bah commended the satisfactory work delivered by examiners in the centre.

He said that the examiners have continued to facilitate the prompt release of students' results after marking.

In addition, the chairman of the council, Professor Ato Essuman, called for the support of the Federal Government to procure an outstanding printing machine to help the council in its service delivery.

The printing machine is expected to cost $3.9 million (N16,146,000,000) at the official rate of N414 per dollar.

WAEC announces new date for conduct of 2022 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council, had returned to its previous calendar, with May/June for the conduct of this year’s, WASSCE.

This is as the education body, on Monday, announced the start of 2022 WASSCE for school candidates scheduled to hold from May 16 to June 23.

Earlier in the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic, WAEC shifted the date of WASSCE to two months after the normal date, that is from August to September.

Man who wrote JAMB exam 8 times graduates from university in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who took the JAMB exam 8 times had celebrated graduating from university with a second-class upper.

He said the passing JAMB exam was not the tricky part because the lowest he ever scored was 235.

The young man stated that the trick was gaining admission after passing the Joint Admission Matriculation Board exam.

He said he was always rejected for one reason or the other.

Source: Legit.ng