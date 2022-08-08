The Nigerian Navy has opened its portal for the 2022/2023 recruitment exercise for interested Nigerian applicants.

In a publication on Monday, August 8, the Navy directed applicants to visit its portal: www.joinnigeriannavy.com, fill the application form and submit it online, Daily Trust reports.

The force went on to state that after filling the online form, candidates will appear for an interview at the screening venue, Nigerian Navy Secondary School Ojo, Lagos.

Steps for application

Go to www.joinnigeriannavy.com On the e-recruitment portal, click on Apply Fill the online application form and upload the document required Once done, click on submit

Requirements

Minimum Age Requirement 18 Maximum Age Requirement 35 Minimum Height for Male Applicants 1.69 Minimum Height for Female Applicants 1.65 Basic Academic Qualifications SSCE, NECO, NABTEB with 5 Credits including Maths and English Higher Qualifications ND, HND or BSC based on the position

Source: Legit.ng