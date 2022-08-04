A former registrar of the Federal College of Veterinary Medical Laboratory Technology, Vom, Muhammad Ambursa has been convicted of receiving double salaries for the 11 years he worked with the Federal Government.

Legit.ng gathered that a High Court sitting in Jos ordered Ambursa to return the salaries he enjoyed for 11 years to the Nigerian government.

An ex- registrar of the Federal College of Veterinary Medical Laboratory Technology has been ordered to return his 11 years salary Photo: Federal College of Veterinary Medical Laboratory Technology

In a judgement delivered on Thursday, August 4, Justice Christine Dabup, held that the total amount the convict received as salaries and allowances during his wrongful period of employment was illegal and criminal.

Dabup also held that all the funds received illegally by the former registrar of the college be computed by the National Veterinary Research Institute/Federal College of Animal Health Tech Vom.

She said:

“This honourable court has found the defendant guilty on the two counts of knowingly making a false statement to the management of National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in which he falsely stated a linkage of service of his employment from the National Judiciary Institute to the Kebbi Judiciary commission in 2003.

“Therefore, the defendant has committed an offence contrary to section 25(1)(a)of the Corrupt Practices and Other offences Act, 2000 and punishable under 25 (1)(b) of the same act."

According to Dabup the defendant had in May 2007, within the jurisdiction of the court, furnished the information on his status of employment to the then management of the NVRI falsely.

She also noted that for the former registrar to have linked his service of employment from the National Judiciary Institute to the Kebbi state judiciary service commission in 2003, was criminal.

The judge's words:

“He knew to be false the information he gave to the institution, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section138 of the penal code law (cap.89 laws of Northern Nigerian 1963).”

“In respect of count one, in which he made a false statement by submitting his CV in which he stated a linkage of service even when the statement is false.

“Consequently, the defendant is hereby found guilty and is to pay a fine of N100,000 or serve six months in a correctional centre in default."

Court's decision on a second charge against the registrar

In another vein, the judge added that for the count two charge, the defendant is to pay a fine of N50,000 or one month in a correctional centre in default.

In his reaction to the judgement of the court, the counsel to the defence, Eise Hassan, informed the court that his client would pay the fines.

He further said that he would apply for the records of proceedings in other to know the next line of action.

The ICPC had alleged that Ambursa failed to disclose material facts and took another pensionable appointment at the NVRI where he worked for 11 years.

According to the commission, the former regsitrar took the job after a compulsorily retirement at the National Judicial Institute on the grounds of indiscipline.

