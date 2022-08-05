The presidential bid of Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), got a major boost on Friday, August 5, after 15 deregistered political parties on the platform of the Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) endorsed him.

The leadership of CGG in a statement released on Friday said the decision to back Obi's bid came after a careful study of all the presidential candidates eyeing the presidency in 2023, Punch reports.

The group said it discovered that only the LP's flagbearer can save Nigeria from being torn apart.

Although the parties under CGG noted that they still have their structure in place, pledged full support for Obi.

Part of the statement seen by Daily Trust reads:

“The choice is based on identifying the ticket with the most credible candidates who are tested, trusted, and exhibit sufficient intellectual capacity to salvage our nation from the wreck we find ourselves and meet the yearnings of the Nigerian people which is equitable, fair, and just irrespective of tribe or ethnicity.

“In furtherance to the above, the CGG on July 28 held a meeting in Abuja well attended by the National Party Chairmen and former presidential candidates of deregistered political parties whereby they took a very critical appraisal of all the current presidential contenders for the 2023 presidential elections and their Vice, the house unanimously voted Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as the most credible among the candidates and as such resolved to support and work with them and their campaign group on the platform of Labour party.

“We, therefore, agreed to rebrand our offices nationwide as Campaign support offices for the project. Our structures all over the 36 States and 774 Local Government Areas are henceforth required to support the Obi ticket..."

Source: Legit.ng