A national newspaper has been blasted for publishing a report which claimed that military personnel have not been paid their July salaries

The reaction to the news about the Army was issued in Abuja in a statement by the Rebirth Movement

According to the movement, such allegations unfounded and capable of inciting military personnel

Some soldiers have allegedly claimed that there was a delay by the federal government and the Service Chiefs in the payment of their July salaries. The report was published in some national dailies.

In reaction to this, a group, the Rebirth Movement, in a statement in Abuja, described the publication as “unnecessary, diversionary and unpatriotic”. The group insisted that the report unfounded and capable of inciting military personnel, The Nation newspaper reports.

The group in a statement jointly signed by Convener, Unity Advocacy Group, Ifeanyi Aigbedion and President, Rebirth Movement, Oladapo Bolaji said:

“The story said that Abuja-based soldiers on the condition of anonymity said they and their colleagues are unhappy with the Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)-led Government and Service Chiefs for refusing to pay them their July 2022 salaries, especially because they’ve worked extraordinarily since the Kuje prison break and most recent attacks by non-state actors across the country, especially in the capital city, Abuja.

“The story has no substance and capable of inciting personnel at a time their services is urgently needed.

“We wonder what the story is out to serve. In which interest is it? What is the substance? How does it boost troop morale? It is not impossible to experience slight delays in salaries in the face of global economic meltdown.”

Going further, the group urged the media to support the Armed Forces and desist from stories that will lower morale.

It added:

“The media should harken to the plea of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and adopt the German Press Code which says in reporting actual and threatened acts of violence, the press should carefully weigh the public interest in information against the interest of victims and other people involved.

“The CDS when he delivered a lecture at the National Defence College on the topic ‘National Security and Development: Strategic Options for Nigeria’, in Abuja, hinted that the military was implementing new strategies to ensure an end to raging insecurity in Nigeria.

“You don’t go to the market and throw stones. No one is exempted from the security challenges, as such all hands should be on deck to defeat the enemies of the country.

“We must support the military to implement their new strategies and not weaken their efforts."

Meanwhile, in what can be termed good news, the Nigerian Army had rescued two more girls kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School Chibok, Borno State in 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The girls whose names were given as Hannatu Musa and Kauna Luka, were found by the Troops of 21 Armoured Brigade in Bama local government area on July 26, eight years after their abduction.

The girls were said to have escaped from Gazuwa camp, an acclaimed headquarters of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, Boko Haram faction, formerly known as Gabchari, Mantari and Mallum Masari, located about nine kilometres to Bama town.

