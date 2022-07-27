Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday, July 27, besieged the National Assembly complex in a solidarity rally to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing strike action.

The rally led by NLC was well attended by workers from all walks of life with a heavy presence of security operatives at the location.

NLC members are protesting the ongoing ASUU strike. Photo: Ayuba Wabba

Source: Twitter

The Nation reports that both security personnel from the anti-riot and regular policemen have been stationed at all entrances to the National Assembly as well as the Arcade where regular protests inside the Assembly usually take place.

Addressing the crowd at the Three Arms Zone, the president of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Ibrahim Mohammed called on the Federal Government to meet the demands of the unions.

Mohammed warned that the university system cannot continue with the way it was being funded by the government.

Source: Legit.ng