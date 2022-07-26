The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has returned to school despite the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the country.

The strike by ASUU has prevented students of government-owned tertiary institutions from continuing their education since February 14, when the industrial action commenced.

The speaker of the House of Representatives has announced that he is back to school to study. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

However, in a post made on his Facebook account, the speaker that he was "back to class".

According to Gbajabiamila, the has enrolled in a leadership course at the Harvard Kennedy School, John F. Kennedy School of Government.

He also noted that it is never too late and one can never be too old to broaden or sharpen their skills.

His words:

Back to class. In a leadership course at Harvard University. Forget the number of grey hairs one is never too old to learn, broaden or sharpen your skills."

Gbajabiamila's announcement comes at a time when the country is struggling to meet the demands of ASUU by honouring an agreement between the Federal Government and the union.

The five-month-long strike has left students of various public tertiary institutions idling away at home.

FG shuts down FCT unity school in Kwali

Also in a recent move, the Federal Ministry of Education ordered the immediate closure of one of its colleges amid security threats and warnings by the State Security Service.

The Federal Government College, Kwali, located in Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory was shut down with security beefed up around other unity schools in Nigeria.

Adamu Adamu, the minister of education said the closure became necessary following a security breach on Sheda and Lambata Villages, two suburbs of Kwali Area Council which also threatened FGC Kwali.

While stating that the timely intervention of security agencies saved the situation, Adamu also directed that arrangements should be made for final-year students to conclude their National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.

He also directed the principals of all the Unity Colleges across Nigeria to liaise with security agencies within their jurisdictions in order to forestall any security breach in our schools.

Lawmaker Wase speaks on working with Femi Gbajabiamila to convert Christian colleagues to Islam

Reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila is working with his deputy to convert their colleagues was earlier debunked.

The claim was debunked by the deputy speaker Idris Wase when he received members of the Asiwaju's Pact with Citizens Campaign 2023 (APCC2023) group.

According to Wase, lawmakers' priority in the House of Representatives is about giving the people the dividends of democracy.

