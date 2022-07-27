The Call to Bar ceremony expected to take place at the Nigerian Law School has been moved to another venue

The event will now hold at the Secretariat of the Body of Benchers, Airport Road Abuja, the director-general of the institution said

According to Professor Hayatu Isa Ciroma, all those aspiring to be called to the bar this year should be seated at the venue by 9 am

The Nigerian government has moved the venue of the Call to Bar event from the school's headquarters in Bwari area council of Abuja to Airport Road.

Making the announcement, the director-general of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Hayatu Isa Ciroma said the new venue for the event would be at the Secretariat of the Body of Benchers behind the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

The call-to-bar event has been moved from away from the Nigerian Law School due to security threats in Abuja. Photo: Nigerian Law School

In a statement shared on Twitter on the @CallToBarNG handle, the DG of Nigerian Law School regretted the inconvenience the change of venue might cause participants and organisers.

The tweet read:

“The Director-General has directed to notify candidates of the change of the Call to the Bar venue from the Nigerian Law School Bwari to the Body of Benchers Secretariat along the Airport Road, Abuja by 1 pm tomorrow 27th July 2022."

The organisers also advised relatives of aspirants to stay away from the venue as only the candidates would be cleared to enter.

The statement also noted that all aspirants to the Bar are expected to be seated by 9 am on the dot at the venue of the event.

Attack on troops of Presidential Guards Brigade in Bwari

Legit.ng earlier reports that troops attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade were ambushed by some terrorists in Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The attack occurred while the troops left the Nigerian Law School after they conducted an assessment of the security situation in the institution.

Sources had said that the school's management had informed the Nigerian military of the terrorists' letter which contained a threat to attack the Law School.

Killing of soldiers and officers of the Guards Brigade

The attack on the troops led to the killing of three people including two officers and one soldier in Bwari.

Some of the heroes who paid the supreme price during the attack include Captain Samuel Attah Captain Attah, who hails from Ibaji local government area of Kogi state and Lieutenant Ibrahim Suleiman, a native of Okpo in Olamaboro local government area of the same state.

It was gathered that Suleiman was the son of Colonel Suleiman Ahmodu Babanawa (retired).

Source: Legit.ng