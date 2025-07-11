The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is planning to request delisting of 2025 UTME top scorer, Chinedu Okeke, from medical practice due to alleged identity manipulation

Investigations suggested that Okeke altered his state of origin and attempted dual academic enrolment while still pursuing Medicine at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka

JAMB insists that the integrity of its admission process must be protected, and any discrepancies in candidates’ personal data will be treated with utmost seriousness

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced its intention to formally request the delisting of Chinedu Okeke, the 2025 UTME top scorer, from practising as a medical doctor, upon final confirmation.

According to the Board, this action stems from grave inconsistencies in Okeke’s identity records, particularly his dual academic enrolment and alleged manipulation of state origin.

JAMB stated that Okeke, who is currently a 400-level Medical student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, unexpectedly registered for the 2025 UTME under a different academic pursuit, Mechanical Engineering, despite still being enrolled in Medicine and Surgery.

The regulatory body described this dual enrolment, coupled with conflicting personal details, as unethical and potentially fraudulent. It affirmed that Okeke’s initial admission into the university was secured using details that reflected Lagos State as his origin, based on his 2021 NIN-linked records. However, in 2025, he altered those records to claim Anambra State origin, a move perceived by JAMB as an attempt to unfairly benefit from another state’s admission quota.

Following this revelation, the Board confirmed its readiness to notify the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to consider delisting Okeke once formal confirmation from the university is received.

“Once we receive such confirmation, we will promptly notify the Medical and Dental Council to consider delisting him,” JAMB said. “Until that is done, the Board would continue to treat Chinedu with all the dignity he deserves as a bona fide student of one of Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.”

JAMB refutes online claims and emphasises data integrity

Amid growing speculation on social media, JAMB refuted claims that the Board retrieved incorrect data from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) during Okeke’s 2021 UTME registration. The Board reiterated that it does not modify candidate data and operates solely based on the information submitted by candidates via their National Identification Numbers.

According to JAMB, investigations confirmed that the discrepancies in Okeke’s identity were the result of alterations made by him prior to his 2025 UTME registration. Even his own supporters, the Board said, have admitted to these inconsistencies.

JAMB expressed disappointment at online campaigners who, rather than seeking facts from the university, have resorted to emotional narratives sourced from the candidate’s family.

Upholding standards in higher education admissions

JAMB maintained that its core mandate is to ensure fairness, integrity, and accountability in Nigeria’s tertiary admissions process. The Board revealed that Okeke had exploited Lagos State’s quota in 2021, thereby limiting access for other eligible candidates from the region. His subsequent claim of Anambra State origin in 2025 was deemed by the Board to be another attempt at securing undue advantage.

“JAMB remains committed to its mandate of ensuring that no candidate exploits loopholes for personal gain,” the Board asserted. It noted that it had enhanced collaboration with NIMC to protect the authenticity of candidate data and prevent further breaches.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s PCA, stated: “We are not engaged in witch-hunting; rather, we refuse to allow candidates who aspire to leadership roles act in ways that are unbecoming.”

