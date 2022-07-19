FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that there is an imminent possibility that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will call off its 5-month-old strike in a matter of days.

The Nation newspaper in its report disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has decided to intervene in the matter as an upward salary review of over 100 per cent is in sight for public varsity lecturers.

Legit.ng gathered that President Buhari is likely to have a sit-down with members of the negotiation board from the federal government's block before setting up a meeting with ASUU.

However, the union’s position has been strengthened by the massive support it is getting from critical stakeholders.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had directed its state councils to mobilise for a protest in support of ASUU next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) on Monday, July 18 threatened to shut down the airports in solidarity with the striking lecturers.

Similarly, the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) said it would join the protest.

As reported by the newspaper, the National Universities Commission (NUC) executive secretary Prof. Abubakar Rasheed warned against weakening the university system, which he said was critical to economic development.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, federal ministry of education, Andrew Adejo, expressed confidence that the strike would end soon.

The lecturers have been on strike since February 14 and it believed that the federal government has reached a compromise within in ensuring an upward review of salary package for varsity lecturers.

Prior to this recent development, it was gathered that a committee led by Prof. Nimi Briggs, had recommended a 180 per cent pay rise for lecturers.

But the government was said to have favoured a 100 per cent increase, although options were still being weighed during a meeting that reportedly held last night (Monday), July 18.

According to a source, the federal government looks poised to reach a meaningful resolution in due time.

The source said:

“So far, the government may concede to a 100 per cent salary increase for the striking lecturers. This is a key part of the ongoing review of the 2009 FG-ASUU agreement.

“The payment of all outstanding allowances will be mutually agreed upon by both parties based on the nation’s economic situation."

The source further disclosed that it is as a result of the economic situation that the federal government will be introducing to the negotiation table some ministries and parastatals.

According to the source, they include: ministries of finance, education, labour and employment, Budget Office of the Federation, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

President Buhari to intervene, sources

Interestingly, the source disclosed that President Buhari has decided to wade into the matter by meeting with all stakeholders involved.

The source said the president is expected to receive a document from the negotiating board before setting up a meeting with ASUU.

The source added:

“The President has chosen to personally intervene to ensure that universities are reopened in the shortest time possible.

“Once he gets an update on the negotiation, he will meet with ASUU leaders to harmonise offers.”

A senior government official said: “The government is determined to end the strike in a short time.”

Source: Legit.ng