Aviation workers across Nigeria have threatened to embark on industrial action in solidarity with the demands of the members and leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Leadership reports that the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), issued a warning to the Federal Government to end the lingering 5-month-long strike or they will shut down the aviation sector.

Workers in the aviation industry have threatened to shut down airports. Photo: Ifeoma Abia

Source: Getty Images

A statement by the secretary-general of ANAP, Abdulrasaq Saidu, said the warning to the FG is in the association's solidarity with the striking ASUU members and the students who have stayed home for months.

Saidu called on President Mohammadu Buhari to end the strike without further delay as the continued stay at home by students of tertiary institutions has added to social vices in the country.

Effect on ASUU strike on Nigeria's education system

According to Saidu, most students who have become idle since the ASUU strike began are now engaged in some unpalatable activities capable of destroying their future.

Saidu added:

“Our children are using eight years to read courses of four years with resources being wasted. We cannot continue this way."

He also noted that the majority of the children of Nigerian politicians are schooled abroad while the education system in Nigeria is looking bleak.

Source: Legit.ng