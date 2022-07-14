The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has hit back at labour minister, Chris Ngige over the ongoing strike

ASUU said Ngige has been misleading President Muhammadu Buhari over the strike which clocked 5 months on Thursday, July 14

The union however said it has no knowledge of the figures making the rounds about negotiations

The national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor, Emmanuel Osodeke has accused the minister of labour and employment of misleading President Muhammadu Buhari over the ongoing ASUU strike, TheCable reported.

Prof. Osodeke made this claim during an interview on Channels TV's breakfast show, Sunrise Daily on Thursday, July 14.

The leadership of ASUU said if President Buhari had been properly informed by Chris Ngige, he would not have made a plea to end the strike. Photo: ASUU

Source: Facebook

It will be recalled that President Buhari recently appealed to ASUU to reconsider its ongoing strike because the action is taking a toll on parents and students.

While speaking on the TV show, Osodeke said President Buhari would not have made such a comment if he was properly briefed by Chris Ngige.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“If the president had been properly briefed by the committee through the minister of education, I don’t think the president would have said enough is enough, go to your class while we are negotiating,” he said.

“It is the labour minister and his group that would have gone to the president to tell him that if we chase out his people, we refuse salary.

Concerning the negotiation, the ASUU president said the union is not aware of the figure being circulated by the federal government as the amount needed to resolve the strike.

He said:

“We are not aware of where their so-called figure arrives from. In all our agreement and discussion, we didn’t talk about 1.2 trillion or 2.4 trillion, or whatever. We didn’t.

“We didn’t calculate the quantum of what we would need. We calculated what each member of our union will earn.

“If this man who is telling you this figure can tell a lie that ASUU chased out his members from the negotiation table, why would he not tell a lie about the figure.

“The ministry is churning out fake figures. We negotiated with the ministry of education, so wherever they got the documents is their business.”

Ngige says Buhari cannot sign collective bargaining agreement

The minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige says there is no collective bargaining agreement between ASUU and the federal government.

Chris Ngige said if ever there was an agreement, President Muhammadu Buhari is not in the position to sign it.

He said what was tabled before the federal government was a proposal and not an agreement.

ASUU responds to President Buhari's plea

Meanwhile, in a response to the President's plea, the leadership of ASUU urged President Buhari to reach out to the re-negotiation of the 2009 FGN and ASUU agreement.

The union says it is still standing its ground on the strike and does not intend to call off the strike.

"I do not understand why Mr President said that “enough is enough’’ when we are not the one delaying the students at home. ASUU president said"

Source: Legit.ng