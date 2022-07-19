ASUU has planned to hold its national executive council meeting in the first week of August to decide on whether to suspend or continue with the strike

The academic staff union of universities (ASUU) will be holding its national executive council meeting in the first week of August. This is coming as the strike enters 155 days today, July 19.

According to The Punch, the decision to continue or suspend the strike will be discussed at the scheduled meeting.

ASUU strike enters 155 days today

On Monday, February 14, the universities union embarked on a nationwide strike over what it described as the failure of the government to address its demands.

The ASUU chairman at the Federal University of Technology, Minna chapter, Gbolahan Bolarin, confirmed the meeting on Monday, July 18.

What ASUU is demanding from federal government

The union has warned the government against the increasing number of approved tertiary institutions.

ASUU is fighting against the failure of the federal government to approve the deployment of the universities' transparency accountability system (UTAS).

The academic body is also insisting on releasing the White Paper of the visitation panel to universities. Furthermore, that revitalisation funds should be released for the development of universities, among other demands.

Why we will not suspend strike - ASUU Minna chapter chairman

However, Bolarin has ruled out the chances of suspending the strike, stating that the government has not brought anything to the table for such a decision.

“We are not even at a point to vote on continuation or not because there is nothing from the Federal Government yet."

ASUU strike: NLC reveals date to stage nationwide strike

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed its decision to stage a solidarity protest with ASUU over its ongoing strike.

The workers' union disclosed this in a circular signed by its national president, Ayuba Wabba, who said the protest will hold on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27.

