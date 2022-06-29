The Delta government has approved the disbursement of a N400 million grant to 40 mission schools in the state

Authorities in the state say the money is to enable the schools to upgrade and expand their facilities

In 2021, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state established a directorate to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state

Asaba - Delta government on Tuesday, June 28 announced that it had approved the disbursement of N400 million grant to 40 mission schools in the state to enable them to upgrade and expand their facilities.

The commissioner for information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, announced this while briefing journalists on some of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the deputy governor, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro.

The Okowa-led government has been investing massively in education in Delta state. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

Aniagwu who was flanked by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, at the briefing, said that each of the 40 schools would receive N10 million.

He explained that the gesture was part of the state government's deliberate measures to ensure that the schools did not lag in terms of facilities and human capital development efforts.

His words:

“At today's Exco meeting, a number of decisions were taken and one of them is the approval of disbursement of N400 million grant to 40 missionary schools in the state that were previously being run by the state government before they were handed over to the missionaries.

“That translates to N10 million for each of the 40 missionary schools to enable them to improve on their facilities because you do know that in the last seven years, we have taken a lot of effort and time to upgrade a number of schools that are run by the government.

“But, since the return of a number of these schools to the missionaries by the last administration, we had hope that they too, should be able to cope fully. Yes, they had done very well as they have been able to add values to these schools.”

Okowa calls for more revenue to fund Nigeria’s educational system

Recall that Governor Okowa had on Monday, May 2 explained that Nigeria needs to expand the frontiers of its revenue generation to enable the country to mitigate the funding challenges inhibiting its educational development.

Okowa disclosed this in an interview with journalists shortly after inspecting facilities at the Faculties of Engineering and Environmental Sciences at the Owa-Alero Campus of the University of Delta, Agbor.

He stated that there was no doubt that the nation need to invest more funds in education in terms of infrastructure, human resources, equipment that is needed, and in ensuring the availability of full internet services in every university in the country.

More universities in Delta state necessary, says Okowa

In a related development, Governor Okowa has insisted that the establishment of three new universities in Delta state was very important.

The governor was reacting to the recent criticisms by the Academic Staff Union of Universities concerning the tertiary institutions.

Governor Okowa said the institutions were set up to ensure that no qualified student from the state was denied admission into the university.

Source: Legit.ng