Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has stressed that Nigeria needs to find a way to reprioritise its priorities, beginning with education

According to the governor, government at all levels must begin to look at the sector as one that should be given greater attention.

He canvassed for more investments in education, with emphasis on funds in terms of human resources and equipment

Owa-Alero - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday, May 2 said Nigeria needs to expand the frontiers of its revenue generation to enable the country to mitigate the funding challenges inhibiting its educational development.

Okowa disclosed this in an interview with journalists shortly after inspecting facilities at the Faculties of Engineering and Environmental Sciences at the Owa-Alero Campus of the University of Delta (UNIDEL), Agbor.

Okowa stated that Nigeria’s educational system must be adequately funded. Photo credit: Delta state government

He stated that there was no doubt that the nation need to invest more funds in education in terms of infrastructure, human resources, equipment that is needed, and in ensuring the availability of full internet services in every university in the country.

According to him, it is important to fund the nation's educational system but unfortunately, the nation's economy is challenged.

His words:

"If you look at the national budget and most of the state budgets, you will find out that both the federal and state governments are actually struggling.

"When you have so many competing forces to deal with in an annual budget, you just try to put little funds across here and there.

"Because, in the first instance, you have to ensure that you pay salaries and if at the end of the payment of salaries you have little left, then it is a major problem.

"Whenever I studied the budget of the federal government, l feel very worried about the huge challenge we have as a nation because you find out that every single kobo that is actually going into infrastructural development or capital development is actually borrowed.

"So, when all your resource that is available outside borrowing goes into recurrent expenditure, there is a huge problem.

"And that is why if you actually study the budget in full at the federal level, what you tend to see is that in the individual sector such as education and health, you have very huge funds available for recurrent expenditure because of payment of salaries."

On the level of work so far executed at the Owa-Alero campus of UNIDEL, he noted that work had progressed, adding that it was his hope that the work should progress a little faster

While saying that the two faculties have been accredited by the National University Commission, the governor disclosed that lectures had since commenced on the campus.

Source: Legit.ng