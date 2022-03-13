Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has insisted that the establishment of three new universities in Delta state was very important

The governor was reacting to the recent criticisms by the Academic Staff Union of Universities concerning the tertiary institutions

Governor Okowa said the institutions were set up to ensure that no qualified student from the state was denied admission into the university

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday, March 11 deplored criticism by the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that his government was proliferating universities with the recent establishment of three new ones in the state.

Governor Okowa who said the tertiary institutions were a necessity, explained that the universities were established to broaden access to the teeming number of students from the state desirous of university education.

Okowa made this known at the inauguration of chairmen and members of the governing councils of the three new universities in the state at Government House, Asaba.

Governor Okowa pose for a photo with the chairmen of the governing councils of the three new universities. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He also stated that the ongoing strike by universities teachers was nationwide and arose following failure by the federal government to address issues raised by ASUU, explaining that teachers in the state’s universities merely joined in the action in obedience to their union’s directive.

His words:

“We are not in dispute with any staff union in any of our tertiary institutions.

“The issues raised by ASUU at the national level do not pertain to us in Delta as the allowances they are asking for are already being enjoyed by staff in our tertiary institutions for several years now.

“Let me also respectfully disagree with the position of ASUU that there is an unhealthy proliferation of state universities in the country.

“The establishment of universities is on the concurrent list and, as a state, we do so when the need arises.

“In our case, it is to fill the gap created by shortage of space and increase access to university education for our qualified youths.’’

Okowa described members of the universities’ governing councils as men and women of proven integrity and impressive track record in academia, public administration, and the private sector and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the respective institutions.

Delta entrepreneurship programmes vehicle for poverty mitigation, says Okowa

Governor Okowa had earlier said that the entrepreneurship development initiative of his administration in vocational skills was a deliberate effort to mitigate poverty, stamp out youth restiveness and meaningfully engage the unemployed youths in the state in productive ventures.

Okowa made this known on Thursday, September 30, 2021, while inaugurating the second cycle of the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North local government area of the state.

He said that his administration had always believed that the solution to the current unemployment quagmire in the state was through entrepreneurship development, which would also help in curbing youth restiveness.

Delta youths making difference in nation’s economy, says Governor Okowa

Similarly, Governor Okowa recently said youths in the state were making a remarkable difference in the economic development of communities, states, and countries.

Okowa stated this at the flag-off of the second cycle of the Rural Youth Skill Acquisition (RYSA) programme held at the National Youths Service Corps Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that RYSA second cycle tagged “Making a Difference” was imperative as Delta youths were poised to change the narrative about youths in the country, and particularly the state.

