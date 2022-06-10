Traders in the popular Alaba International Market shut down their businesses on Thursday, June 9 to register and collect their PVCs ahead of 2023

Some of them, however, claimed that they were attacked by thugs who stormed the area to stop them from exercising their franchise

The Lagos state police command, however, dismissed the claims, saying it was a clear case of misunderstanding

Lagos - Some social media users on Thursday, June 9 claimed that the Ojo Local Government secretariat was invaded by thugs after the Alaba International Market traders besieged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office there for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

and shared videos alleging that INEC officials attempted to disenfranchise the traders because of their ethnic group.

Police say the ethnic colouration of altercation exaggerated

But the spokesman of the Lagos state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, dismissed the claims.

In a series of tweets, Hundeyin said:

“First, this wasn’t about Igbos. These are the facts behind the trending videos. The entire Alaba International Market decided to close the market today to enable the traders to register for their PVCs. A phased closure would have been better.

“Consequently, the Ojo Local Government venue of the registration was besieged by a mammoth crowd.

“The situation was made worse by the fact that only one registration terminal was working. One of the people who came for registration made trouble and was challenged by those around.

“Going by simple probability, the attacker or the attacked is very likely to be Igbo. They were simply large in number. However, given this incident, ethnic colouration would not help matters. The entire episode lasted a few minutes.”

