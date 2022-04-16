Nigerian law practitioner, Ned Nwoko, has said that contrary to the belief that sports hamper learning in children, the reverse is the case.

The philanthropist said that the creation of the first Sports University in West Africa, All-Stars Sports University, Idumeje, Delta state, is a fulfilment of the desire to see Nigeria and by extension Africa's trailblazing world sporting achievements.

Ned Nwoko has said that sport does not prevent a child from learning while in school. Photo: Ned Nwoko

In a press statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, April 16, Nwoko said that the initiative had been in the pipeline since 2017.

He also noted that he is excited that the bill which he proposed in the House of Representatives has finally seen the light of the day.

Adding that there is a misconception that sports hamper a child’s dedication toward academics, the former lawmaker said the All-Stars Sports University will take sports in the education sector as a lifestyle to build careers.

According to him, building these careers among children will enable individuals to make their mark and edge their exploits in accounts of history.

He said:

“The university is modelled to pursue the advancement of learning in specialised areas of sports development including management as well as to conduct specialised professional coaching courses, and research to advance various breakthroughs in sports.”

Nwoko further decried unfounded tales to discredit the good work by some folks online suggesting that the university is an Islamic centre in disguise.

His words:

"Due to its geographical location and cultural reservations, coupled with the malicious propaganda and misleading tale, tension was generated and the attention of different investigative entities and panels of inquiry at various levels, including the Nigeria Police Force was attracted.

“The various reports and inquiries after the investigation had one basic fact in common; that the university was constructed for the purpose it was established; a sports university and nothing more."

“I, therefore, call on all and sundry to eschew paddling malicious tales and support my vision in rewriting the sporting narrative of our country.”

He added that the university is taking off with a secondary school section to scout athletic talents from infancy.

This he said will help proactively improve the number of athletes who finish their education with credentials/training for both sports and non-sports careers to nurture growth and transition.

He noted that above all, the university will be a source of employment for thousands of residents of the host community and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng