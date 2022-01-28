A court sitting in Abuja has granted popular aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu, better known as Jaruma, bail

The lady spent 4 days in detention and regained her freedom after an upper area court in Zuba passed the verdict

Jaruma is facing a four-count charge of defamation of character and publishing falsehood to incite the public against Prince Ned Nwoko

Popular Nigerian aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma was in court on Friday, January 28, in Abuja but this time she gained her freedom.

Her bail application was granted by the presiding judge, Barrister Ismail Abdullahi Jubril who declared that her charge was bailable in an upper area court in Zuba.

Jaruma was required to present a grade 12 level surety working in the Federal Capital Territory.

Jaruma who was arrested by Ned Nwoko has been released on bail. Credit: @jaruma_empire @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

She faced a four-count charge of defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, and publishing falsehood to incite the public against Prince Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels' husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jaruma had pleaded not guilty to the charges and her lawyer applied for bail which the judge granted on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Jaruma's bail. Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Hamdel_varieties:

"Na wa, I hope Regina is willing to return her money too."

Marybakes_ph_lagos:

"Let her come and start running her mouth kiti kiti."

Iamgabuncho:

"Sheybi una see am now.. all of una wey dey do the same thing for this IG make una continue o . Na Ned we go dey send to una."

__Ololade__xx:

"Setting her ring light in 1.2.3."

Angelzcute001

"Nigeria judiciary and police system is finished."

Mmachechy:

"How fassst friendship can go sour."

Marylene_wildfire:

"If her products really work, i see no reason why she has to pay someone who doesn’t use it to lie about it efficacy! shebi she suppose get customers wey go gladly give testimonies about the product especially the celebrities she claims to have close relationships with. #smh. Funny thing is how people will still buy even with all these truth!"

Okoye_amakaz:

"No need for all the dragging. She didn’t do anything that others don’t do, you say you don’t use her products okay. You don’t need to prove it to anyone."

Jaruma claims Regina Daniels abuses substances

Legit.ng previously reported that Jaruma took to social media to brag about how connected she is in the country after her release.

The kayamata seller also bragged about how Hausas are at the helm of affairs thereby making Ned Nwoko a small fish.

Jaruma further claimed that Regina Daniels abuses hard substances, hence her weight loss and erratic behaviour at some point.

Source: Legit.ng