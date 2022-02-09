A total of 1,500 teachers are set to be recruited by the Delta government to teach core subjects in schools across the state

The new teachers are expected to fill in vacancies created as a result of retirement, death, and establishment of new schools across the state

The Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration in the south-south state has been investing heavily in education

Asaba - Delta government on Tuesday, February 8 approved the recruitment of teachers in core subject areas into the unified teaching service of the state.

Commissioner for information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, stated this while briefing journalists in Asaba on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Commissioner Aniagwu said the recruitment will be determined by a Computer Based Test. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

Aniagwu said the recruitment became necessary to fill in vacancies created as a result of retirement, death, and establishment of new schools across the state.

He said that the recruitment would not be political but strictly based on candidates passing Computer Based Test (CBT) in relevant subject areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

On road construction in the state, Aniagwu said exco approved a number of roads for construction across the three senatorial districts in the state.

The roads include Justice Ada Onyetenu street Asaba; Okuku road, Kwale, Ndokwa West; Uche Anyahaebizi street Asaba; Okobu street Alisimie, Ika South LGA; Rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh road in Udu.

Also listed was the construction of Aladja Ogbe-Ijoh Unity road in Udu and Warri South West Local Government Areas earmarked for construction, rehabilitation, and asphalt overlay.

Others include construction of Chief James Ezechi street, Okpai, Ndokwa East, construction of Comrade Izeze Boulevard road Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government area.

The information commissioner also announced exco's approval for the construction of Ilabor road in Igbodo, Ika North East, Oko-Amakom/Oko-Obiokpu to link 2nd Niger Bridge service road in Oshimili South.

Also, construction of perimeter road at Asaba International Airport; construction of Samuel Osika/Onojaife streets, Mosogar, Ethiope West; and construction of Aboy road, Bomadi.

Others include construction of Idumu-Inneh street Phase 1, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North LGA, construction of Chinedu Obodo road, and Francis Nwajei street Asaba.

Construction of Okwuijen street, Boji-Boji, Agbor, Ika South, construction of Buzugbe street and Oranu street, Boji-Boji Owa in Ika North East Local Government Area, among others

Aniagwu explained that the construction of the perimeter road at the Asaba Airport was part of the government’s responsibility in the airport concession agreement.

Bursary: Okowa-led administration approved N434 million for Delta students

Recall that the Okowa-led administration approved the release of N434 million for the payment of the 2020/2021 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme, otherwise known as bursary, for students from Delta in tertiary institutions across the country.

This was revealed by Aniagwu after a meeting presided over by Governor Okowa on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Asaba.

He said the continuous payment of the bursary to Delta students despite the economic hardship in the country was a further demonstration of Governor Okowa’s commitment to the human capital development of the state.

Delta entrepreneurship programmes vehicle for poverty mitigation, says Okowa

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa had earlier said that the entrepreneurship development initiative of his administration in vocational skills was a deliberate effort to mitigate poverty, stamp out youth restiveness, and meaningfully engage the unemployed youths in the state in productive ventures.

Okowa made this known on Thursday, September 30 while inaugurating the second cycle of the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North local government area of the state.

He said that his administration had always believed that the solution to the current unemployment quagmire in the state was through entrepreneurship development, which would also help in curbing youth restiveness.

Source: Legit.ng