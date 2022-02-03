Primary healthcare centres in Imo state are about to be heavily funded by the Hope Uzodimma administration

N1 billion has been earmarked for the rehabilitation of health centres in the 305 electoral wards across the state

The Uzodimma administration has also commenced the construction of 135 kilometres of rural roads across the southeast state

Owerri - The Imo government has approved the immediate release and disbursement of N1 billion for the rehabilitation of health centres in the 305 electoral wards across the state as part of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s agenda on primary health care.

Also approved is the proposal to immediately construct 135 kilometers of rural roads or five kilometers in each of the 27 local government areas of the state before the return of the next rainy season.

Governor Uzodimma's government is investing heavily in rural roads and primary healthcare centres in Imo. Photo credit: Hope New Media Centre

Source: Facebook

Oguwike Nwachuku, chief press secretary to the governor made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng after the Imo state executive council meeting on Wednesday, February 2, presided over by Uzodimma.

The government also hinted that construction work is going on simultaneously on 25 roads in the state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the Imo state commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba said:

“In an effort to ensure that promises made by this administration are kept, the 3-R administration has simultaneously embarked on the reconstruction of these roads to assuage the worries of Imo people on the situation of road infrastructure.”

He noted that in addition to the roads, the Imo government has also commenced work on the second balloon - a technology-driven underground tunnel that would evacuate all floodwater from World Bank, Amakohia, Akwakuma, etc axis and discharge them at the Nworie River.

Some of the roads crisscrossing the state that are currently getting attention, according to Emelumba include Naze/Ihiagwa/Obinze road, Naze/Egbu road, Egbu/Toronto junction road, Warehouse/Emmanuel College/Orlu Junction road and Christiana Hospital Egbu road.

Others are Stadium road Mgbidi, Aboh Mbaise-Itu Ezinihitte road, Ulakwo/Umuneke Ngor Okpala road to mention but a few.

The commissioner also explained that work is progressing speedily on the two flag-ship dual carriage roads of the government - Owerri/Orlu and Owerri/Okigwe.

Emelumba said Council emphasized that the construction of five-kilometer roads in every local government of the state should be completed before the commencement of the rainy season.

On the approval, immediate release, and disbursement of N1 billion for the renovation of primary health centres in the 305 INEC wards of the state, Emelumba said a committee was set up to take up the responsibility.

He also explained that council commended Governor Uzodimma for emerging the Focal Person for the Special Agricultural Processing Zone designed to trigger industrialization from the agric sector by the federal government.

He added:

“That is why he travelled to Cote d’ Iviore recently, leading other governors and stakeholders involved in the project, as Imo is one of the seven states for the pilot project that will be launched later this month in Abuja.”

Besides, he said Council also congratulated Governor Uzodimma on the conferment of the title of “Onye Ndu Ndigbo I,” an honour done to him by His Imperial Majesty, the Enyi of Aba, Eze I. A. Ikonne, who recently celebrated his 93rd birthday in Aba, Abia state.

We’ve restored democracy in Imo, says Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governor Uzodimma recently declared that his government has succeeded in restoring democracy in Imo state.

The governor made the declaration during the 6th stakeholders meeting involving leaders drawn from across the state which was monitored by Legit.ng online.

According to the governor, his government was founded on the democratic principles of open, transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance.

Governor Uzodimma vows to ensure a safer Imo in 2022

Governor Uzodimma had earlier advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma pledged that his administration will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

Source: Legit.ng