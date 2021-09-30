Youth empowerment remains the fundamental focus of the Delta state government in recent times

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has reiterated this again in his recent engagements in the state capital, Asaba

The governor's empowerment programmes have witnessed the economic elevation of young people in Delta state

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that the entrepreneurship development initiative of his administration in vocational skills was a deliberate effort to mitigate poverty, stamp out youth restiveness and meaningfully engage the unemployed youths in the state in productive ventures.

Okowa made this known on Thursday, September 30 while inaugurating the second cycle of the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North local government area of the state.

Governor Okowa speaking at the GEST programme earlier today. Photo credit: Delta state govt

Source: Facebook

He said that his administration had always believed that the solution to the current unemployment quagmire in the state was through entrepreneurship development, which would also help in curbing youth restiveness.

He called on beneficiaries of the GEST scheme to demonstrate a willingness to learn and show the capacity to grow in their respective vocations.

His words:

“I must say that the pioneer set has set a good example for you to follow; they are partly the reason we doubled the number of beneficiaries from 450.

“You have even better reason to excel because unlike them, you are having the benefit of a three-day residential orientation programme.”

He implored the 900 beneficiaries of the programme to justify the trust and confidence of the government in choosing to invest in their future by leveraging on the programme to enhance their socio-economic status.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Girl-Child Empowerment, Mrs Marilyn Daramola, had said that out of 21,000 applicants who wished to be part of the programme, 900 met the criteria and were selected.

She urged them to ensure that they gave their best so as to enjoy the gains tied to the programme.

Delta state government to partner manufacturers on entrepreneurship development

Delta state government on Wednesday, September 15 expressed readiness to partner with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in developing youths in the state with skills and entrepreneurship development.

Governor Okowa stated his government’s intention when he received on a courtesy visit, the executive members of Edo/Delta chapter of the association at Government House, Asaba.

He commended the group for its contributions to the economic development of the state and assured them that his administration would partner MAN to train youths in the state on relevant skills.

Source: Legit