As the world commemorates the 2022 International Day of Education, the Rochas Foundation has called an improved learning environment for Nigerian children

The foundation said Nigerian must do more to ensure that all schools and learning environments are healthy and safe

The director-general of the foundation, Uchechi Rochas, said the 15 million out-of-school children in Nigeria calls for urgent action

The Rochas Foundation has condemned in strong terms, the increasing spate of attacks on minors in schools across the country, saying it is a threat to the future of education in Nigeria.

Addressing a world press conference on Monday, January 24, to mark the fourth International Day of Education in Abuja, director-general of the Rochas Foundation, Uchechi Rochas, said Nigeria as a nation must create a safe and healthy environment for learning across all schools.

Uchechi said Nigeria need to work towards ensuring that schools and learning environments are healthy and safe Photo: Ifeoma Igwe

Uchechi said that in the light of recent national events, we strongly condemn bullying in schools, and advocate for a wholesome curriculum that also focuses on the social aspects of life.

She said the theme of the International Day of Education which is “Changing Course, Transformation Education” embodies the goals and mission of the Rochas Foundation.

Uchechi who described the 15 million out-of-school children in Nigeria as alarming, called for urgent action to get illiteracy to its barest minimum.

She said:

“This is why Rochas Foundation is leading efforts to get these children not only into school but with the needed aids and support.

Sustainable Development Goal 4 aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030.

With the statistics of out of school children, we as a foundation cannot do it alone, we all must contribute our quota to achieve this goal."

Uchechi added that on this International Day of Education, Nigeria must reiterate the importance of creating a safe and healthy environment for learning across all schools in the country.

She added that since 1998, the Rochas Foundation has been committed to the growth and development of the less privileged in society through education.

She said over 25,000 children have been provided with free qualitative and comprehensive education by the foundation.

The young philanthropist also announced the takeoff of another Rochas College in Cross Rivers State, Nigeria, in addition to many of such schools across Nigeria, built for indigent students since 1998.

While saluting the efforts and sacrifices of teachers and academic personnel of the Foundation colleges, Uchechi called on all well meaning Nigerians, especially, the media, to join the vision and improve the educational experiences of each child in Nigeria.

Cases of child abuse, bullying and killing in a school environment

Recently, there have been stories of young Nigerians, mostly children, who have suffered various attacks, prominent amongst them were Sylvester Omoroni, Hanifa Abubakar, Keren Happuch Akpagher, and so many others.

Sylvester died after he was allegedly bullied by some of his schools at the Dowen College in Lekki area of Lagos state.

In another incident, a 5-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar was killed by the proprietor of her school, Noble Kids Nursery and Primary School after he (the proprietor) had demanded N6 million as ransom from the child's parents.

30 days after his death, Sylvester Oromoni's family drops a heartfelt eulogy

The family of 12-years-old Sylvester Oromoni, a Dowen college student who died in November has eulogised him.

The eulogy from the Oromoni's family comes 30-days after Sylvester's death from complications of alleged bullying from some of his schoolmates.

According to Sylvester's family, nothing can replace the vacuum or the blow his death has caused to them.

Kano school proprietor reveals step-by-step strategy he used to kill 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar

Five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar was kidnapped by the proprietor of her school, Abdulmalik Tanko, in December 2021.

The police said that Tanko and his accomplice had demanded that a ransom of N6 million be paid by Hanifa's parents.

The suspected criminals had also taken Hanifa to Tanko's wife but she rejected their offer and laced the child's tea with N100 rat poison bought by the school's proprietor.

