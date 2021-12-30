The family of 12-years-old Sylvester Oromoni, a Dowen college student who died in November has eulogised him

The eulogy from the Oromoni's family comes 30-days after Sylvester's death from complications of alleged bullying from some of his schoolmates

According to Sylvester's family, nothing can replace the vacuum or the blow his death has caused to them

Exactly 30 days after Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki Lagos passed, his family has put together a heartfelt tribute in his honour.

In a statement received by Legit.ng, Sylvester's family described his passing as the saddest moment of their lives.

The Oromonis have said that nothing can fill the vacuum created by Sylvester's death Photo: Oromoni family

Source: UGC

The statement signed by Keyness Oromoni on behalf of the Oromoni family said the late Dowen college student who died following alleged bullying by some of his schoolmates brought joy to anyone who knew him.

Keyness, the lad's uncle, said having to live through a month without seeing Sylvester's smile or watch him spend time playing his video games with the other members of the family or listen to his favourite artist, Roddy Rich, or just being his usual contagiously friendly self is heart-wrenching.

Further describing Sylvester, his uncle said:

"They “nothing is so strong as gentleness, and nothing is so gentle as real strength". That was 'Daddy'(as he is fondly called in the family)for you."

He added:

"It's been a month that has been filled with more questions than answers. Our pain continues as time passes and his memory will never-can never- be forgotten."

Reliving the life of Sylvester on earth, Keyness said it would be an understatement of the decade for any member of the Oromoni family to say they miss him in all his radiance and energy

He said:

"Nothing can replace the vacuum he left within us."

Justice for late Sylvester Oromoni

Speaking on efforts being made by the Nigerian government and relevant agencies to ensure the Oromoni family gets justice for his death, Keyness said he believes the culprits will not go unpunished.

He said:

"We are encouraged by the show of support from the gallant Nigerian Police Force in following up with the case promptly, the comments from the President of our great nation Nigeria, the prayers and calls from people within Nigeria and beyond; all clamouring for justice for our son, our brother, nephew, cousin and friend, Sylvester(Jnr) Oromoni."

"As we remember his absence exactly One month later, continue to lend your voice to the call for Justice for Sylvester Jnr Oromoni."

"The journey is just beginning. Justice for him may just mean salvation for your son, daughter, your niece, cousin or even friend."

A roommate of Late Pupil Confirms He Was Beaten to Death

The death of Sylvester Oromoni had sparked outrage across the country and beyond with many Nigerians expressing anger over the issue.

The 12-year old student of Dowen College in highbrow Lekki, Lagos was killed after he was allegedly bullied by senior students.

One of his roommates has corroborated the story of Sylvester before his death, adding that the school is covering up the true situation of things.

My Son Was Bullied at Dowen College, Parent Reveals

Another parent has corroborated what the late Sylvester Oromoni said about bullying and the culture of silence in the school.

A parent has said that her son had faced a similar ordeal to that of the late Sylvester Oromoni as a pupil of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos.

The mother shared her experience during a zoom meeting organised by the Concerned Parents and Educators’ network – a group of about 200,000 parents and educators started by education branding specialist, Mrs Yinka Ogunde on Saturday night, December 4.

Source: Legit.ng