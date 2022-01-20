The campaign for addressing the issue of violence against children is getting stronger by the day in Nigeria

A non-governmental organisation, Fundacion Exito Ltd is leading the way in putting a stop to children experiencing violence in Nigeria

The organisation has outlined five points all stakeholders must adhere to in tackling the issue which has been reoccurring across the country lately

FCT, Abuja - A non-governmental organisation, Fundacion Exito Ltd has called on the federal government to ensure that justice is done in the case of Keren-Happuch Akpegher, a 14-year-old student of Premiere Academy, Abuja, and Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos.

While Keren was subjected to an alleged abuse that complicated her health, and subsequently led to her death, Sylvester was allegedly bullied by senior students which led to his death.

Obozuwa addressing the media alongside Sam Obafemi of SOBC in Abuja. Photo credit: Jerrywright Ukwu

Source: Original

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, January 20, Dominic Obozuwa, Director, Fundacion Exito Ltd said:

“Justice must be done with respect to those cases. There should be no sacred cows regardless of who owns the schools.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Obozuwa made the comment moments after Fundacion Exito Ltd hosted a webinar on how to stop violence against children in Nigeria.

Emily Ajisebutu, Director, Living Waters Educational Services was the keynote speaker at the online seminar.

Other speakers include Pastor Tosin Martins of The Franchise Church, Funmi Ogbue; founder and Managing Director of Zigma Limited, Samuel Obafemi of Sam Obafemi Behaviourial Change Academy, Ogechi Abu of Banwo & Ighodalo, while a leadership coach, Ofi Ejembi hosted the event.

Obozuwa said the key demands of participants after the webinar were:

1. The rights of every child must be protected. The Child Rights Act needs to be domesticated in all states and implemented. The Act needs to be more elaborate. It needs to be on the exclusive legislative list.

2. We must treat violence against children as a national emergency which is why the theme of the webinar is #StateofViolenceVAC: Creating the future...every child matters. The federal government needs to declare a state of emergency concerning violence against children, especially in schools.

3. Parents must wake up to their responsibilities. Our exhaustive research indicates that most deviant kids are from wealthy homes.

4. Government must provide a safe environment for kids, with more focus on schools. Schools that are found wanting where a child is abused, should also be shut down.

5. Schools must create a safe environment for kids. Schools that can't create a safe environment for students need to be shut down. It should not be for profit-making alone. It should be a safe space for learning for development.

Lagos govt replaces official who absolved Dowen College staff, students

Meanwhile, the Lagos state ministry of justice has moved the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ms. Adetutu Oshinusi to another department – The directorate of citizens rights.

Oshinusi was moved due to the growing backlash that greeted the exoneration of some staff and five students of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who were arrested and questioned over the death of Sylvester.

Oshinusi had in her recommendation to the police on the matter on Tuesday, January 4 called for the release of the Dowen staff and students suspected to have a hand in circumstances leading to the death of Oromoni.

Autopsy report corroborates claims by Oromoni's family

Legit.ng had earlier reported that an autopsy recently revealed that Sylvester died of acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.

A copy of the autopsy carried out by a consultant pathologist, was sighted by a newspaper reporter on Saturday, January 1

Experts say chemical intoxication refers to a multitude of illnesses caused by the absorption of toxic chemical agents.

Source: Legit.ng