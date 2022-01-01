The last may not have been heard of Sylvester Oromoni's case which sparked outrage across Nigeria

An autopsy report carried out the body of the late 12-year old Dowen College student shows he drank chemical

The father of the teenager had severally insisted that his son was forced to drink harmful chemical substances by some senior students

Warri - An autopsy has revealed that Sylvester Oromoni died of acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.

Late Oromoni, until his death, was a Dowen College student, who was allegedly killed by his seniors.

The death of 12-year old Sylvester Oromoni sparked outrage across Nigeria. Photo credit: Oromoni family

A copy of the autopsy carried out by a consultant pathologist, was sighted by The Punch newspaper on Saturday, January 1.

Experts say chemical intoxication refers to a multitude of illnesses caused by the absorption of toxic chemical agents.

There had been reports that Oromoni died from injuries sustained in an attack by five senior students of the school for allegedly refusing to join their cult.

The 12-year-old boy's father had claimed that his child was beaten and fed a liquid chemical but Dowen College dismissed the claim.

The school claimed the boy sustained injuries while playing football with his colleagues.

Sylvester Oromoni: Roommate of late pupil says he was tortured to death

Recall that a dormitory mate of the late Sylvester confirmed that he was tortured to death by some senior students.

In a series of WhatsApp messages to one Tamara, the dormitory mate said six seniors attacked late Sylvester.

The student whose identity was hidden said that both the principal of the school and their dorm master, one Mr. Ahmed, were aware of the attack on the late student.

Nigerians demand investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni

Meanwhile, over 100,000 Nigerians had signed two petitions on the Change.org platform, demanding the swift prosecution of the senior students who allegedly caused the death of 12-year-old Sylvester.

The first petition was started by a family member of the deceased, Timi Oromoni, titled, ‘Justice For Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.’

The second petition was started by The Irede Foundation with the title, ‘We Want Justice For Sylvester.’

