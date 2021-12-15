Another industrial dispute may occur, if the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities are not met

The union is set meet in order to take a decision on the impending nationwide strike across Nigerian universities

Jamilu Shehu, ASUU zonal coordinator in charge of the Sokoto zone made the disclosure at a press conference

Katsina - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may embark on another nationwide strike across Nigerian universities.

The Punch reports that the union plans to meet on Saturday, December 18, to take a final decision on its proposed strike, among other things.

ASUU is set to take a stand ahead of an impending nationwide strike. Photo credit: Abdulkhooliq Abdulkhooliq

Source: Facebook

ASUU Sokoto zonal coordinator, Jamilu Shehu revealed this on Wednesday, December 15, while speaking in Katsina state.

Shehu called on the federal government not to drag Nigeria's educational sector to dark days of strike actions, adding that the agreement reached in Memorandum of Action should be urgently implemented.

In a previous report by Premium Times, ASUU said the release of N55.5 billion to universities towards fulfilling parts of the Memorandum of Action signed may not be enough to stop an impending industrial action.

The union in a statement described the payment as “paltry of the billions of naira of owed revitalisation funds and earned academic allowance (EAA).”

