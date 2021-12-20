The long struggle between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the federal government is still on

The union is furious and frustrated that the government continues to fail in keeping its promises made in 2009

However, ASUU in its meeting on Saturday, December 18, decided to postpone its planned industrial, nationwide strike

While consultations are ongoing, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has postponed its decision on strike.

The union made this decision during its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Saturday, December 18, Punch reports.

ASUU said the federal government has failed to keep its promises (Photo: Asso Rock Villa)

At the meeting, ASUU reviewed the level of the federal government’s implementation of the FGN-ASUU Memorandum of Action of December 2020 and other related matters.

ASUU's president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, lamented the government's failure to set up an inter-ministerial committee to review the draft of the agreement made in 2009.

In its resolutions, the union stated:

“NEC was worried by the spirited efforts of government agents to reduce the demands of ASUU to a regime of intermittent payment of watered-down revitalisation fund and release of distorted and grossly devalued Earned Academic Allowances.

“ASUU shall not relent in demanding improvement in the welfare and conditions of service of our members. However, we shall resist any attempt to blackmail the union and derail our patriotic struggle for a productive university system by official propaganda founded on tokenism and crumb-sharing.

“NEC concluded that government has failed to satisfactorily address all the issues raised in the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement and subsequent MoUs and MoAs.

“However, considering the ongoing intervention and consultation efforts, NEC resolved to review the situation at a later date with a view to deciding on the next line of action.”

Ngige opens up on FG's plan to ensure ASUU doesn't embark on strike

Meanwhile, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, had assured Nigerians that the government would ensure that members of ASUU did not embark on strike action.

Ngige said the federal government will begin the process of paying ASUU members their outstanding funds.

Speaking on an interview monitored by Legit.ng, the minister said the funds needed to offset the debt was available.

He also said that the union would not be paid directly but the money would be transferred to the universities' accounts.

Ngige added that he had a meeting with the minister of state for education and that the situation will be evaluated to make sure that the disbursement of the funds does on as planned.

