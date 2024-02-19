Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force arrested a family member (name withheld) because they were unable to find his brother

Many questioned the legality of the police action, particularly in cases where family members are arrested in place of 'missing' suspects

Barrister Olayinka Serah Ahmed, an Associate Attorney at First Almond Attorneys in Lagos, speaks on fundamental human rights and provides insights into the legal implications of 'arrest in lieu'

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A reader identified as Benedict asks:

"Police arrested a family member in place of a brother who fled from detention. I am apprehensive. Is it legal? What is he supposed to do?"

The Nigerian Police Force is empowered to maintain law and order and arrest individuals suspected of breaking the law.

However, there have been cases where the police tend to abuse their power of making arrests. One such abuses of power is the arrest of someone in place of another person, which is known as ‘arrest by proxy‘ or ‘arrest in lieu‘.

Police brutality is one of the major issues in the system today, and the effects have caused a lot of damage to Nigerian citizens.

What does the law say about arrest in lieu?

Barrister Olayinka Serah Ahmed is passionate about fundamental human rights and has experience in civil, criminal, and corporate areas of law.

One major police brutality that is well known is arrest in lieu; this would mean the substitution of another person for an alleged offender, who perhaps absconded or a situation where an arrest could not be effected due to the absence of the alleged offender, hence his or her close relative is arrested in order to secure the accused arrest. It should be noted that this is a fundamental issue that the law frowns at.

In the celebrated case of ACB vs Okonkwo (1997) 1NWLR (PT.480) 194, the mother of the accused person was arrested and detained by the police for the offence of her child. In delivering the judgment in that case, the late eminent jurist, Niki Tobi said:

“I know of no law which authorizes the Police to arrest a mother for an offence committed or purportedly committed by the son as criminal responsibility is personal and cannot be transferred.

“A Police officer who arrests ‘A’ for the offence committed by ‘B’ should realize that he acted against the law and such a Police officer should, in addition to liability in a civil action be punished by the Police authority.”

Similarly, in Akpan vs State (2008) 14 NWLR (PT 1106) 72, the court stated that “There is no law that where the offender is unable to be arrested, his relative should be arrested.” See also Odogwu vs. State (2013) LPELR-22039 (CA).

Arrest in Lieu: Violation of fundamental human rights

Furthermore, arrest in lieu can also be proved to have violated the fundamental rights of the citizens as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Section 35(1) that:

“Every person shall be entitled to his personal liberty and no person shall be deprived of such liberty save in the following cases and in accordance with a procedure permitted by law”. The above provision implies that a person’s freedom can only be taken away in specific circumstances allowed by law.”

This simply means that any restriction of a person’s liberty without following the legal procedures is a serious offence that the law condemns because the objectives of the law and the powers granted to the police are to promote people’s freedom and equality. Hence, the police cannot then turn around and violate that same freedom without recourse to the law.

Action to be taken against ‘Arrest In Lieu’ (AIU)

In Falade vs Attorney General of Lagos, the court held that no court would fold its arms to see the police act beyond the power conferred on them by the law. In the words of the court: “The court is always ready and will be quick to give reliefs against any improper use of the power of the Police.” Therefore, once it is reasonable to believe that the fundamental human rights of a person have been infringed upon, such a person can approach the high court of the state where the infringement occurs. In consonance with this, the Constitution provides as follow:

1. Section 46(1) states that: “Any person who alleges that any of the provisions of this Chapter has been, is or is likely to be contravened in any state in relation to him may apply to a High Court in that State for redress.”

2. Section 35(6) (as amended) affirms that: “Any person who is unlawfully arrested or detained shall be entitled to compensation and public apology from the appropriate authority or person.” See the cases of Skye Bank vs. Njoku & Ors (2016) LPELR – 40447 (CA); Arulogun vs. COP, Lagos State & Ors. (2016) LPELR -40190 (CA).

In addition, it is further settled in law that “An unlawful arrest and detention, no matter how short, entitles the applicant to compensation. See Arulogun vs COP (Supra)” PER F. O. OHO, J.C.A

However, it is undeniable that some possible outcomes have been recorded in the case of arrest in lieu, in which a suspect reported himself or herself to the police to secure the release of his detained relative(s). Regardless, the law is very concerned about the freedom of a person who has not committed an offence.

Therefore, it is clear as crystal that it is illegal for the police to arrest a person in lieu of another. This practice amounts to a breach of fundamental human rights, and the same gives the right to the person so arrested to seek compensation in a court of law.

