NCC’s Device Checker lets Nigerians verify mobile phones and SIM-enabled devices through *315# or its website before buying

Rules cover smartphones, feature phones, tablets, SIM-enabled laptops, POS terminals and other eligible connected devices

Sellers must meet approval and IMEI requirements, while phones connected before October 7, 2026, were generally verified automatically

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced a Device Checker that allows Nigerians to confirm whether mobile phones and other SIM-enabled devices are approved for use on the country’s networks.

The service, accessible through *315# and the commission’s website, forms part of enhanced Type Approval compliance arrangements that took effect on October 7, 2026.

NCC launches new tool to verify mobile phones and other devices in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The NCC says devices confirmed to fall short of applicable requirements, including counterfeit handsets, will be refused access to Nigerian mobile networks. However, its guidance does not announce a blanket shutdown of five device categories. Restrictions concern compliance, rather than the type of gadget a person owns.

How to check your phone

Buyers can dial *315# and follow the prompts or visit the NCC’s Device Checker portal before paying for a handset.

When checking another device, users may need its International Mobile Equipment Identity, or IMEI, a 15-digit identification number displayed by dialling *#06#.

The result should confirm both that the device model has NCC Type Approval and that the individual handset is verified for use on Nigerian networks.

The commission advises buyers to check second-hand phones too, rather than assume previous network use guarantees an acceptable verification status.

Devices covered by the rules

The framework extends beyond smartphones. It covers feature phones, cellular tablets, SIM-enabled laptops, point-of-sale terminals and eligible connected devices that use mobile networks, according to a report by TechCabal.

Type Approval establishes whether a device model meets required technical standards. Individual device verification checks the applicable handset or equipment through its identification records.

For consumers, the distinction matters: purchasing a familiar brand does not remove the need to check the particular device being offered for sale.

For businesses, both model approval and device verification must be addressed before equipment reaches buyers.

What happens to existing phones?

According to the NCC, phones connected to Nigerian networks before October 7 were automatically verified and generally require no action from their owners.

Users whose devices encounter verification problems or compliance restrictions should follow the displayed instructions and contact their seller or service provider.

People bringing phones into Nigeria for personal use may follow a separate verification process. The commission directs them to call 315 for guidance.

An unsuccessful verification result does not automatically establish that a phone is counterfeit. Buyers should allow sellers to clarify and resolve the issue before making payment.

Sellers face compliance burden

Manufacturers, importers, suppliers and retailers carry the responsibility for meeting applicable requirements before selling devices. Consumers purchasing locally are not expected to obtain Type Approval themselves.

Businesses must confirm approval, submit required IMEI information and resolve outstanding issues. Devices already held in stock also require verification, with supporting records potentially requested.

NCC unveils new devices for phone and mobile device verification. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For phones with multiple IMEIs, businesses must submit every assigned identifier. Equipment with unresolved compliance issues should not be supplied or sold.

The practical test will be how effectively these checks work across Nigeria’s layered distribution networks.

A verification tool can help buyers avoid problematic purchases, but effective implementation will also depend on sellers resolving flagged devices and providing clear assistance after a sale.

NCC begins crackdown on fake devices

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCC has begun electronically verifying SIM-enabled devices in a fresh move to identify and block fake, cloned and non-compliant phones, modems and point-of-sale (PoS) terminals from connecting to telecommunications networks.

The initiative is designed to strengthen consumer protection, improve network performance and ensure that telecommunications equipment sold and used in Nigeria meets established technical standards.

Source: Legit.ng