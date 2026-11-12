Ogun Digital Summit's 7th edition runs 25-27 November 2026 in Abeokuta, Ogun State

Day one's hackathon offers a 5 million Naira prize pool for young Nigerian tech talent

Legit.ng has followed the summit's growth since its 2024 edition

The seventh edition of Ogun Digital Summit will run from 25 to 27 November 2026 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, bringing together technology entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and policymakers from across Nigeria. Across those three days, the summit will make its case that innovation in Nigeria does not have to begin and end in Lagos.

Ogun Digital Summit 2026 Set to Offer 5 Million Naira Hackathon Prize

Source: Original

Each of the three days carries its own purpose. The opening day will host a hackathon with a 5 million Naira prize pool, alongside a startup competition that puts young builders in front of the people who can fund them.

Ogun Digital Summit 2026 Set to Offer 5 Million Naira Hackathon Prize

Source: Original

The second day moves into the main conference, where a dedicated green room will connect selected startups with investors. A gala night will then close the summit, turning the conversations of the previous two days into working relationships between founders and the dignitaries attending.

Those founders are the reason the summit exists. Ogun Digital Summit was founded in 2020 to create opportunities for tech talent and entrepreneurs in Ogun State, particularly young people who have had limited access to the networks and investment concentrated in Lagos and Abuja.

From that first edition, it has grown into one of Nigeria's largest gatherings for tech professionals, founders, students and business owners outside those two cities.

Legit.ng has followed that growth as a media partner of the summit, from its fifth edition in 2024 to its sixth edition in 2025. Furthermore, the 2026 edition is expected to build on that record, with knowledge-sharing sessions and a platform for new ventures to reach investors.

That record rests on something larger than the summit itself. Ogun State borders Lagos and has more tertiary institutions than any other state in Nigeria, feeding a fast-growing pool of young professionals into its workforce each year.

Ogun Digital Summit 2026 Set to Offer 5 Million Naira Hackathon Prize

Source: Original

Nevertheless, organisers say turning that advantage into lasting growth will take continued investment in infrastructure and skills, along with practical support for entrepreneurs and stronger institutions.

That is the transformation the summit is working towards. Through the Ogun Digital Summit, organisers hope to help young people build technology careers and businesses without leaving Ogun State to do it.

Relevant Links:

Source: Legit.ng