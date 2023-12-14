Telecommunication giant MTN has announced opportunities for Nigerians looking to work within the company

The latest opportunity is through the MTN graduate programme for those who meet the requirements

MTN is known as one of the highest-paying companies in Nigeria and, in 2022, spent over N45 billion on its employees

MTN Nigeria is now accepting applications from qualified Nigerians for its graduate development programme.

The programme offers a privileged experience that fast-tracks talented individuals into full employment roles at MTN.

A statement from MTN on the programme reads:

"MTN’s Global Graduate Development Programme seeks to source, develop, and accelerate top graduates from across MTN’s footprint in Africa and the Middle East.

"The programme offers a privileged experience that fast-tracks talented individuals into critical roles at MTN.

"The MTN graduate development programme combines both formal development through the MTN academy, as well as on-the-job development through full employment and placement into a strategically aligned role.

"The formal component includes modules at MTN’s 3 regional learning centres, located in Southern, Northern and Western Africa.

MTN also revealed that selected candidates will have a chance to have work experience.

MTN added:

"On-the-job development will take place locally where graduates are employed in MTN’s operating companies, and through job rotation.

"This will include in-role experience, varied interactions with the executive committees, mentoring, and coaching.

"The MTN graduate development programme offers top graduates a bespoke development and significant employment experience in a company that has and continues to shape this continent."

Requirements to quality for MTN graduate programme

Must have graduated with a minimum of a Second-Class Upper Division (2:1) or HND Upper Credit not earlier than 2022

Must have completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by September 2023

Must have a valid international passport

Use this link to apply for the programme before the deadline on Wednesday, 20 December 2023.

