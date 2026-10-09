MTN Nigeria has apologised to subscribers following a network disruption that affected parts of Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Delta and the FCT

The telecommunications company confirmed that services had been restored after the outage on Thursday, October 8, 2026

MTN expressed regret over the disruption and advised customers still experiencing connectivity problems to restart their devices

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MTN Nigeria has apologised to customers following a network outage that affected parts of Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Delta and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The telecommunications company issued an apology after confirming that it had restored services following the disruption on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

MTN announces full restoration of network services, urges affected customers to restart devices. Photo: MTN

Source: Facebook

In an earlier notice, MTN Nigeria Support alerted subscribers to network challenges in the affected locations, warning that some services might be temporarily unavailable.

The company subsequently announced that the issue had been resolved and that services were fully restored.

In its latest message to customers, MTN acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the disruption and thanked subscribers for their patience while its technical teams worked to restore connectivity.

The said:

“We are truly sorry for the inconvenience and grateful for the patience and understanding you showed during this time."

The message was signed by Ugonwa Nwoye, MTN Nigeria’s chief customer relations and experience officer.

MTN reassures subscribers over network reliability

MTN said it understood the importance of staying connected to family, businesses and other activities that depend on reliable telecommunications services.

The company added that customer trust remained important and reaffirmed its commitment to providing dependable connectivity.

MTN said:

“Your trust means everything to us, and we remain committed to providing the reliable connection you deserve."

The operator also advised customers who continued to experience connectivity problems after the restoration to restart their devices to reconnect to the network.

MTN thanked subscribers for their understanding during the disruption but did not disclose the cause of the outage in its apology.

Network outages disrupt digital activities

Mobile telecommunications services support everyday activities, including voice calls, internet access, mobile banking, digital payments and business transactions.

MTN Nigeria apologises for the inconvenience caused by the network outage and reaffirms its commitment to customers. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Disruptions can affect individuals and businesses that depend on mobile networks to communicate with customers, process payments and carry out daily operations.

MTN Nigeria is one of the country's major telecommunications operators, providing voice and data services to subscribers across Nigeria.

The company's restoration notice indicated that the reported network challenges had been resolved, although customers experiencing persistent connectivity problems were advised to restart their devices.

MTN restores airtime, data borrowing service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria has resumed its airtime and data borrowing service after weeks of suspension caused by a regulatory dispute, giving eligible subscribers access to emergency credit again.

Customers can access the service by dialling *303#, with the amount of airtime or data available depending on their approved credit limits.

The resumption followed similar moves by Airtel and Glo after the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission suspended enforcement of its Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional (DEON) Consumer Lending Regulations.

Source: Legit.ng