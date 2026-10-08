DStv Nigeria has added SportyTV and Novelas+ to its channel lineup since Canal+ took effective control of MultiChoice

SportyTV offers live sports, including Premier League, NBA and LaLiga content, and is available to DStv Access subscribers

Novelas+, launched on July 1, 2026, brings Spanish-language and international telenovelas to DStv viewers

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Since Canal+ took effective control of MultiChoice, DStv Nigeria has introduced new channels as the pay-TV platform expands its entertainment and sports offerings.

DStv Adds 2 New Channels Under Canal+: Full List of What Nigerian Subscribers Can Now Watch

Source: UGC

Two notable additions confirmed by DStv Nigeria are SportyTV and Novelas+, giving subscribers more options across sports and telenovela content.

SportyTV joins DStv Access

DStv Nigeria announced in June 2026 that SportyTV had gone live on its platform, making the sports channel available to subscribers on the Access package.

The channel, now listed as Sporty TV Nigeria on channel 236, features live sporting events, highlights, news and analysis. DStv said the channel offers coverage of competitions including the Premier League, NBA and LaLiga, as well as exclusive club television content.

The addition gives lower-tier subscribers access to more sports content without needing to move to the higher DStv packages.

SportyTV remains part of DStv Nigeria's current channel line-up and is included in several of the platform's packages.

Novelas+ replaces the previous telenovela offering

Another major addition was Novelas+, which became available on DStv Nigeria from July 1, 2026.

DStv announced that the channel would be available on channel 133, with Access subscribers among those able to watch it.

Novelas+ focuses on Spanish-language and international telenovelas, bringing romance, drama and family-focused stories to DStv viewers.

The channel is currently listed on DStv Nigeria's official channel directory and across several of its packages.

What this means for DStv subscribers

The additions of SportyTV and Novelas+ show that DStv's channel line-up has continued to evolve following Canal+'s takeover of MultiChoice.

For Nigerian subscribers, the changes have brought additional sports programming to the lower-priced Access package while expanding the platform's offering for viewers who enjoy telenovelas and international entertainment.

DStv currently lists both channels among its active Nigerian offerings, with SportyTV on channel 236 and Novelas+ on channel 133.

CANAL+ slashes DStv, GOtv decoder prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that CANAL+ reduced decoder prices for new DStv and GOtv subscribers by up to 40% as part of a broader strategy to revive Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator and attract more customers.

The move comes as MultiChoice returns to profitability following years of subscriber losses, weak consumer spending and growing competition from global streaming platforms.

CANAL+ said decoder prices have been reduced by as much as 40%, lowering the upfront cost of joining the pay-TV platforms.

Source: Legit.ng