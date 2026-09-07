The Securities and Exchange Commission approved Dangote Refinery's IPO of 4.1 billion ordinary shares priced at n525 each

The order book is expected to open on September 14, 2026, though investors must confirm dates from official offer documents

First-time investors must open a stockbroker account, complete KYC checks, and activate a CSCS account before applying

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE initial public offering, clearing the way for Nigerians and other eligible investors to buy into one of Africa's biggest industrial projects.

The regulator approved the offer of 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each, a transaction that could raise roughly N2.15 trillion if fully subscribed.

Dangote Refinery is opening its IPO soon Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The SEC also registered the refinery's existing 120.13 billion ordinary shares.

Reuters reported that the order book is expected to open on September 14, 2026, though investors must rely on the final SEC-approved offer documents for confirmed dates and conditions at N5,250 minimum investment.

For anyone new to the Nigerian capital market, here is a step-by-step guide to participating.

How to Buy Dangote Refinery IPO Shares

The first step is opening an account with a stockbroker or authorised receiving agent licensed by the SEC. Investors cannot buy shares by sending money directly to Dangote Refinery.

After choosing a regulated operator, applicants must complete a Know Your Customer process, which typically requires a government-issued ID, Bank Verification Number, National Identification Number, a passport photograph, and proof of address. Completing this verification before the offer opens is strongly advisable.

Shares on the Nigerian capital market are held electronically through the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS). Investors should confirm that their CSCS account is active and correctly linked to their brokerage account; in most cases, brokers handle this during the account-opening process.

Once onboarding is complete, investors can decide how much to commit.

At N525 per share, N50,000 would cover roughly 95 shares and N100,000 about 190 shares, before any transaction charges. The final prospectus will confirm the minimum subscription size and other conditions.

Reading the approved prospectus is a critical step, particularly for first-time investors.

The document will contain the number of shares on offer, subscription period, risk factors, use of proceeds, and the company's financial statements. Investors should not base any decision solely on social media posts or unofficial summaries.

Funds should then be made available through the channel described in the approved offer documents or via a regulated broker.

The SEC previously warned investors against premature solicitations and directed operators to stop taking deposits before regulatory approval.

That caution remains relevant: investors should distinguish between an official subscription and any unofficial request to "reserve" shares.

When the offer window opens officially, investors can apply through their brokerage platform by selecting the offer, entering the number of shares, confirming the amount, and submitting the application.

Dangote Refinery is seeking N2.15 trillion from investors Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What to know about Dangote refinery

Submitting an application does not guarantee a full allocation.

If demand exceeds supply, allocations may be scaled back. Successful investors will see shares credited to their CSCS accounts after allotment, and any excess funds will be treated according to the final offer terms.

Trading in the shares will only be possible after they are listed on the Nigerian Exchange. The post-listing market price may be higher or lower than the N525 offer price.

Dangote refinery opens petrol sales

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has opened the sale of petrol, to all licensed marketers, ending its previous consortium marketing arrangement.

The move is expected to reshape competition in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector.

The refinery said all qualified marketers can now purchase products directly from its loading gantry,

Source: Legit.ng