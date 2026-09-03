MTN Nigeria has announced a network outage affecting parts of Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states.

The telecommunications company said its services may be temporarily unavailable in some areas due to the network challenges.

MTN said its engineers are working to restore services as soon as possible and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

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MTN Nigeria has announced that subscribers in parts of Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states may experience temporary disruptions to its services.

The telecommunications company disclosed this in a network outage alert issued to customers.

MTN engineers are working to restore services after network challenges affected subscribers across parts of three northern states. Photo credit: MTN

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MTN announces network outage in 3 states

MTN said it was experiencing network challenges in some parts of the three states, which could result in the temporary unavailability of its services.

The company said its engineers were working to resolve the issue and restore normal services as soon as possible.

The notice from MTN reads:

“Network Outage Alert! “We're experiencing network challenges in some parts of Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states and our services may be temporarily unavailable as a result.

“Our engineers are working to restore services as soon as possible. “Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Fibre cuts and other infrastructure-related incidents have become a major concern for telecom operators, often resulting in disruptions to voice, data and other communication services.

Telecom operators have repeatedly called for improved protection of critical telecommunications infrastructure to reduce the frequency and impact of network outages.

Network challenges have disrupted MTN services in parts of Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

For affected MTN subscribers in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, services are expected to return to normal once the company's engineers resolve the network challenges.

MTN reduces maximum airtime amount subscribers can borrow

In another development, MTN Nigeria has slashed the maximum amount subscribers can borrow for airtime and data in half, reducing the ceiling from N10,000 to N5,000. *

The telecom giant restored a service that had been suspended for weeks following a court order.

MTN officials confirmed the new limit, stating that the borrowing service is now active again through the same code subscribers have always used.

MTN said:

"Please be informed that the service is back with the same code *303#. The maximum credit limit has been revised from NGN10,000 to NGN5,000."

Beyond the lower credit ceiling, MTN has introduced a condition requiring subscribers to fully repay any existing airtime or data loan before they can qualify for another advance, a rule aimed at enforcing responsible borrowing.

NCC orders telcos to compensate customers over prolonged outages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had directed telecommunications operators to compensate customers affected by major network outages lasting more than 24 hours.

The directive covers mobile network operators, internet service providers and other companies providing last-mile telecommunications services across the country.

According to the regulator, the measure is aimed at improving service quality, strengthening transparency and ensuring that consumers receive adequate protection.

Source: Legit.ng