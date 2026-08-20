MultiChoice Nigeria CEO Kemi Omotosho clarified how the company operates under its new CANAL+ ownership structure

Omotosho said pricing, content strategy, and channel packaging for DStv and GOtv are decided locally, not in France

MultiChoice became part of CANAL+, a French media group with operations across 70 countries, in September 2025

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

MultiChoice Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to the Nigerian market, saying its acquisition by global media company CANAL+ has not changed the local focus of its operations.

Kemi Omotosho, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, explained that although the company is now part of an international entertainment group, its leadership and day-to-day business decisions remain firmly anchored in Nigeria.

MultiChoice CEO Sends Strong Message to DStv, GOtv subscribers After CANAL+ Acquisition

Source: UGC

Since September 2025, MultiChoice has operated under CANAL+, a France-based global media and entertainment company with a presence in about 70 countries.

However, Omotosho said MultiChoice Nigeria retains the autonomy needed to respond to local economic conditions and the changing needs of Nigerian consumers.

MultiChoice says local decisions remain in Nigeria

Addressing concerns about the company’s corporate structure, Omotosho said important decisions affecting Nigerian customers are still made by the local management team.

She explained that areas such as pricing, content development, channel packaging and distribution strategies for DStv and GOtv are handled locally by executives who understand the Nigerian market.

“Since September 2025, MultiChoice has been part of CANAL+, a global media and entertainment group,” Omotosho said.

She added that being part of a global organisation gives the Nigerian business access to international expertise, technology and ideas, which can then be adapted to suit local realities.

According to her, the relationship is designed to create a two-way exchange, allowing MultiChoice Nigeria to benefit from innovations developed elsewhere while also sharing successful Nigerian strategies with other markets.

Global strength, local focus

Omotosho said the company’s approach can be summed up as thinking globally while acting locally.

She noted that the combination of CANAL+’s international scale and MultiChoice Nigeria’s local expertise would strengthen the company’s ability to navigate Nigeria’s economic challenges.

The CEO also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in Nigerian content, infrastructure and local talent, stressing that the Nigerian market remains an important part of its long-term strategy.

She said MultiChoice remains focused on its customers, employees, business partners and the country’s creative industry despite the change in ownership.

CANAL+ Slashes DStv, GOtv Decoder Prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that CANAL+ reduced decoder prices for new DStv and GOtv subscribers by up to 40% as part of a broader strategy to revive Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator and attract more customers.

The move comes as MultiChoice returns to profitability following years of subscriber losses, weak consumer spending and growing competition from global streaming platforms.

CANAL+ said decoder prices have been reduced by as much as 40%, lowering the upfront cost of joining the pay-TV platforms.

Source: Legit.ng