The EU joined Nigeria's National Peace Committee to sign the first National Peace Accord ahead of the 2027 general elections

The EU described itself as a longstanding supporter of the National Peace Committee and pledged backing for an inclusive democratic process

The signing marks the beginning of a formal peace framework designed to promote dialogue and non-violence before the polls

The European Union has reaffirmed its support for peaceful elections in Nigeria by participating in the signing of the first National Peace Accord ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The EU, describing itself as a longstanding supporter of the National Peace Committee, joined the ceremony to formally commit to the principles of dialogue, non-violence, and an inclusive democratic process.

EU's role in Nigeria's Peace Accord

The National Peace Committee has long served as a platform for bringing together political actors, civil society groups, and international partners before major Nigerian elections. The signing of the Peace Accord represents the opening of formal pre-election peace efforts ahead of the 2027 polls.

By co-signing the accord, the EU signalled its intention to remain actively engaged in Nigeria's electoral process, lending both diplomatic weight and institutional credibility to the committee's objectives. The bloc's participation underscores the international attention Nigeria's 2027 elections are drawing, given the country's size and its role as West Africa's most populous nation.

What the accord covers

The National Peace Accord centres on three core commitments: promoting open dialogue among political stakeholders, rejecting violence in all its forms, and ensuring that the electoral process remains accessible and fair to all Nigerians regardless of background or party affiliation.

The accord is typically presented to presidential candidates and key political figures for their signature as elections draw closer, with the National Peace Committee serving as a neutral guarantor of the process.

See the EU statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng