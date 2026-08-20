Nigeria's growing love for digital payments has made sending and receiving money easier. But as more people conduct transactions online, concerns about fraud, identity theft, and suspicious transfers have continued to grow.



Source: UGC

For many users, the biggest worry is simple: Is my money safe?

OPay has been investing in technology and systems designed to identify suspicious activities and stop them before they lead to losses for customers.

How OPay is tackling suspicious transactions

The fintech company has spent the past three years developing its own system for managing risks and meeting anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing requirements.

This is known as the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CFT) risk-control and compliance system, which uses artificial intelligence, data analysis and real-time transaction monitoring to identify unusual activities.

Rather than waiting until a suspicious transaction has been completed before taking action, the system is designed to detect possible risks while they are happening.

OPay's risk-control system currently uses more than 5,000 rules to monitor and block suspicious activities in real time. It also has over 10,000 risk profiles that help the system identify unusual transaction patterns.

These measures have helped it keep its transaction fraud rate below 0.001%.

Over 1 million fake identities reportedly blocked

One of the major challenges facing digital financial services is identity fraud. Fraudsters can use fake or stolen identities to open accounts, carry out fraudulent transactions or move suspicious funds.

OPay has strengthened its identity verification process, including the use of live facial detection technology.

The company’s systems have identified and blocked more than one million fake identities. It also said its facial detection technology stops thousands of suspected attacks every day.

For customers, these checks may happen quietly in the background. But the goal is to stop suspicious accounts from entering the system in the first place.

AI helps monitor unusual account activities

OPay also said it uses AI and other automated tools to monitor customer accounts and transactions.

The technology is designed to spot unusual behaviour that could suggest fraud or other suspicious activities.

When a transaction is flagged, the company's system can take immediate action to stop it. In some cases, accounts linked to confirmed suspicious activities may also be suspended permanently.

This approach is becoming increasingly important as online fraudsters continue to find new ways to target users.

For many customers, the most important protection may be the fraud they never get to see — a suspicious transaction that is stopped before money leaves an account.

Technology alone may not be enough

While technology plays an important role in preventing fraud, customers also have a part to play.

Identity verification, known as Know Your Customer or KYC, helps financial institutions confirm who is opening and operating an account. Anti-money laundering (AML) controls can also help identify unusual transaction patterns.

However, users are still expected to protect their personal information, avoid sharing sensitive account details, and remain alert to possible scams.

OPay said its investment in compliance goes beyond technology. The company said it also focuses on trained professionals, internal controls, staff education and governance.

The idea is to ensure that the systems used to manage risks can continue to respond as fraud methods and financial regulations change.

Why trust matters in Nigeria's growing digital economy

As digital payments become part of everyday life for millions of Nigerians, trust is likely to remain just as important as convenience.

A safer financial system can help protect customers and businesses while making it more difficult for criminals to use digital platforms for fraudulent activities.

OPay believes stronger compliance and customer protection can also encourage more people to use formal financial services.

But tackling financial crime is not a job for one company alone. Financial institutions, regulators, technology companies and customers all have roles to play in making digital transactions safer.

For OPay, the investment in compliance and risk management is aimed at one thing: stopping fake identities, suspicious transactions and fraudulent activities before they affect legitimate users.

In the end, the real value of these systems may not always be visible to customers. It can be found in the fake account that was never opened, the suspicious transaction that was stopped, and the money that remained safely in a customer's account.

Source: Legit.ng