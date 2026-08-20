YouTube is offering exclusive deals to creators to compete directly with Netflix's expanding presence

Nigerian creators stand to benefit as YouTube boosts payments to retain top talent in the competitive market

The rise of lucrative exclusivity agreements may spark a bidding war for digital creators among streaming platforms

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

YouTube is reportedly stepping up its battle with Netflix by offering selected creators potentially millions of dollars to keep their content exclusively on its platform for an agreed period.

The move could create a major opportunity for successful content creators, including those in Nigeria, as competition between major streaming platforms intensifies.

Nigerian creators can earn big, as YouTube offers millions of dollars. Credit: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

According to reports by Business Insider and Bloomberg, YouTube has opened discussions with a handful of creators about exclusive deals. The terms are expected to vary depending on the creator, audience size and other factors.

One person familiar with the discussions said YouTube had approached a creator with an offer running into millions of dollars in exchange for keeping their videos exclusively on YouTube for a specific period.

The proposal was reportedly still at the verbal stage, with negotiations yet to reach detailed contractual terms.

Netflix's growing threat to YouTube

YouTube's move comes as Netflix continues to expand its presence in the creator economy.

The streaming giant has increasingly licensed content from popular internet personalities as it seeks to attract audiences beyond traditional television and film.

According to a report by Business Insider, some major creators, including Ms Rachel and Salish Matter, have seen their content appear on Netflix while also remaining available on YouTube.

Netflix's interest reflects the growing influence of digital creators, whose audiences can rival or exceed those of traditional entertainment stars.

The streaming platform has also moved aggressively into video podcasts, an area where YouTube has long been a dominant force.

Netflix has signed deals with shows including The Bill Simmons Podcast and The Breakfast Club, with some agreements requiring video podcast episodes to be removed from YouTube.

More money could be coming for top creators

For creators, the emerging competition could translate into bigger opportunities.

YouTube has traditionally relied heavily on its advertising revenue-sharing model rather than routinely handing out large direct payments to creators. However, the reported million-dollar offers suggest the platform may be prepared to spend more to protect its strongest talent.

The company has also introduced various tools and features designed to help creators increase their earnings, reach wider audiences and build businesses around their content.

For Nigerian creators, the development could be significant if the competition eventually expands beyond a small group of international stars.

Nigeria has a fast-growing creator economy, with YouTubers producing entertainment, comedy, lifestyle, education, business, music and other forms of digital content for audiences in Nigeria and abroad.

Is a creator bidding war coming?

The latest development raises the possibility of an increasingly expensive battle for top digital talent.

If YouTube continues offering lucrative exclusivity agreements while Netflix expands its creator-content strategy, other streaming platforms could also join the race.

Nigerian creators can earn big, as YouTube offers millions of dollars. Credit: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

That could give established creators greater bargaining power and push platforms to compete with bigger payments, marketing support, brand opportunities and other incentives.

For now, YouTube's reported negotiations appear limited to a select group. But if the strategy succeeds, the competition could reshape how the world's biggest digital creators are paid and where their content appears.

YouTube announces new monetisation requirements

Legit.ng earlier reported that YouTube has announced it will significantly raise the bar for creators looking to earn money through its Partner Programme, with the new rules taking effect from February 1, 2027.

Creators applying to join the programme from that date will need at least 1,000 subscribers alongside either 8,000 qualified public watch hours within the previous 365 days or 20 million qualified Shorts views within the previous 90 days.

Source: Legit.ng