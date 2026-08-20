Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State approved appointments covering one commissioner, three special advisers, and over 1,000 assistants

Erelu Taibat Oloruntoba was nominated as Commissioner for Special Duties and sent to the state assembly for screening

The governor's office said the full list of 90 Senior Special Assistants and 910 Special Assistants will be released later

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has approved a sweeping round of new appointments, covering one commissioner nominee, three special advisers, 90 senior special assistants, and 910 special assistants, as part of efforts to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across the state.

The governor's Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, announced the appointments in an official statement, adding that all postings take immediate effect.

Breaking: Nigerian Governor Announces Over 1000 Appointments as Details Emerge

Source: Facebook

Commissioner nominee heads to assembly

Erelu Taibat Oloruntoba, from Akoko North-West Local Government Area, has been nominated as Commissioner for Special Duties.

Her nomination has been forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation before she can formally assume the role.

Three special advisers were also named in the announcement. Hon. Abimbola Fajolu will serve as Special Adviser on Environment, Chief Ade Adeniyi takes on Rural and Community Development, and Mr. Muyiwa Ogunyemi has been assigned to Transport.

Senior special assistants named

The statement included a partial list of the newly appointed Senior Special Assistants. Among those named are Erelu Toyin Ogungbure for Women Mobilisation (South), Bidemi Obayangbon for Forestry, Gboluge Olufunmi Alex for Community Engagement (South), Hon. Akin Adeniyi for Community Engagement (Central), and Obayan Theophilus Ayodeji for Community Engagement (North).

Others on the released list include Kelvin Solomon for Students Affairs, Adeolu Iwakun for Volunteer Services, Samson Job Bazuaye for Oil and Gas, Fade Ojamomi for Youth Empowerment and Job Creation, Sam Adepoju for Public Engagement, Alhaji Samad Orijeminiyi for Scholarship, Victor Omodara for Grassroots Mobilisation, and Abayomi Adefolalu for Photography. Three appointees, Alhaji Abdulkadiri Adenoyi, Prince Nzuoma Egbulefu, and Alhaji Garba Goni, were designated as Senior Special Assistants on Non-Indigenes.

Adeniyan noted that the complete list of all 90 Senior Special Assistants and 910 Special Assistants will be made available to the public in due course.

Tinubu appoints Osun-born public servant

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, named Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new head of the civil service of the federation, with the appointment taking effect from August 27, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed the appointment in an official statement, saying Enitan takes over from Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who is set to retire from the federal civil service upon reaching the statutory retirement age of 60.

Source: Legit.ng