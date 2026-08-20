Iceland has issued a formal warning to foreigners living in or visiting the country, outlining specific acts that could result in expulsion

The five listed grounds include illegal stay, breaches of the Foreign Nationals Act, and criminal convictions above a certain threshold

Foreigners previously expelled from any Schengen member state or deemed a threat to national security also face removal from Iceland

Iceland has put foreigners on notice, publishing five specific grounds under which a non-citizen can be forcibly removed from the country.

The Nordic nation's position makes clear that residency or presence in Iceland is not unconditional, and that certain behaviours or legal histories can trigger expulsion proceedings.

Iceland mentions 5 grounds for expelling foreigners from the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ALEXIS JUMEAU/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Iceland: Acts that can lead to expulsion

Iceland has identified the following circumstances under which a foreigner may be expelled:

1. Illegal stay in the country — residing in Iceland without valid authorisation is sufficient grounds for removal.

2. Repeated breach of the Foreign Nationals Act — a pattern of violations of the country's immigration laws can result in expulsion, even where individual breaches may appear minor.

3. Criminal sentencing — foreigners who have been sentenced to more than three months in jail, or who have received multiple convictions within the last three years, are at risk of being expelled.

4. Prior expulsion from a Schengen state — if a person has already been expelled from any other Schengen Area member country, Iceland can use that as grounds to remove them as well.

5. National security concerns — where authorities consider a foreigner's presence a threat to national security, expulsion may be deemed necessary regardless of other factors.

What this means for foreigners in Iceland

Iceland is a member of the Schengen Area, which means an expulsion order issued there carries weight beyond its borders. A foreigner removed on security grounds or due to a prior Schengen expulsion could face consequences that extend to travel and residency across multiple European countries.

The breadth of the listed grounds signals that Iceland takes compliance with its immigration framework seriously, covering everything from documentation requirements to criminal history and regional security obligations.

Iceland warns foreigners with permanent residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Iceland had outlined two grounds under which foreigners with permanent residence permits could be expelled from the country.

The grounds include threats to national security or public interest and certain criminal offences that carry a prison sentence of three years or more.

Source: Legit.ng