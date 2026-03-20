Vitel Wireless has entered Nigeria’s telecom market with a non-expiring data service called “Data Wey No Dey Expire.”

The company says the service is designed to address common issues like data loss, confusing pricing, and limited usage periods

It also plans to offer app-specific non-expiring bundles, free eSIM trials, and new innovations to improve affordability and competition

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Vitel Wireless has stepped into Nigeria’s telecom market with a new idea: data that does not expire. The company says this move is meant to solve common problems people face, like losing unused data and paying unfair prices.

The service, called “Data Wey No Dey Expire,” allows customers to keep their data until they finish using it. Unlike regular data plans, there is no deadline.

Nigeria's Newest Telecom Operator, Vitel Wireless Launches Non-Expiring Data Plan in Nigeria

Source: UGC

At the launch event in Lagos, the CEO, Kenneth Nwabueze, explained that the goal is to give Nigerians more freedom and better value, especially during tough economic times. He said that once people pay for data, they should be able to use it whenever they want without worrying about expiry.

He also criticised the usual pricing system used by telecom companies, saying it is often confusing. Some plans only work at certain times, like late at night, which many people cannot use. He added that while daily plans show the real cost of data, bigger bundles can sometimes lead to waste.

Nwabueze pointed out that problems like unstable electricity and unexpected financial issues can stop people from using their data on time. When data expires in such situations, users lose money even though they have already paid.

Vitel's innovation and plans for the future

To attract new users, Vitel Wireless announced that it will give out free eSIMs. This will allow people to try the service without leaving their current network. Since many modern smartphones support eSIMs, it should be easy for users to join.

The company also plans to introduce special data packages for apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Netflix. These plans will also not expire, giving users more control over how they spend their data.

In addition, Vitel Wireless is working on new devices, including a proposed “X Phone,” which is expected to make internet access cheaper. The company also showed a location feature that can help users find their position in emergencies.

Vitel operates as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator, meaning it uses existing telecom infrastructure instead of building its own towers. This helps the company focus on innovation and lowering costs while still reaching many parts of Nigeria quickly.

The company thanked the Nigerian Communications Commission for approving the service, noting that such support is important for new ideas like non-expiring data.

Nwabueze said the company will continue to create services that match the real needs of Nigerians. Experts believe this new offer could increase competition in the telecom industry, especially as customers look for fair pricing and clearer services.

With this launch, Vitel Wireless hopes to change how people in Nigeria buy, use, and think about mobile data.

Source: Legit.ng