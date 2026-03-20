Food prices across Nigeria have surged sharply, with major increases recorded in staples like pepper, onions, tomatoes, rice, and meat

Consumers say the rising costs have severely reduced their purchasing power, forcing many to borrow money or adjust meal plans

In northern cities, demand for Sallah combined with logistics challenges continues to push up prices of perishable goods and poultry

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

As preparations for Eid al-Fitr gather momentum, many Nigerians are voicing concern over the sharp spike in food prices, saying it is stretching already tight household budgets.

Across major cities, market surveys reveal significant increases in the cost of essential food items, leaving families struggling to afford basic meals for the celebration, Daily Trust reports.

Sallah Shock: Food Prices Soar in Nigeria during Eid al-Fitr as families cut back on celebrations

Source: Getty Images

In Lagos, the situation is particularly evident. A small bag of pepper, once sold for N18,000, now goes for about N36,000.

Onions have seen similar jumps, with a large bag rising from N60,000 to N105,000. Tomatoes are no exception, as a basket that previously cost N32,000 is now priced as high as N67,000.

One shopper, Olufade Sunday, described how inflation has eroded his purchasing power. He explained that the money he once relied on is no longer sufficient, noting that even a N10,000 budget fell short during a recent market visit.

He said:

“Before, what I bought for N1,000 is no longer possible even with N1,500. I brought N10,000 to the market, but it wasn’t enough.”

Sunday also pointed to rising transport fares and other living expenses as additional burdens.

He admitted that, due to these pressures, he might have to walk home to save money, stressing that stagnant wages have made the situation worse.

Another resident, Attah Abigael, highlighted how the price surge is affecting everyday cooking.

She noted that even preparing a simple meal now requires far more money than before, remarking, “Imagine spending N5,000 just to cook a simple meal.”

Fuel prices and supply chain strain

Traders largely attribute the rising food costs to increased fuel prices, which have driven up transportation and logistics expenses. In Abuja, residents share similar frustrations, with petrol reportedly selling for as high as N1,300 per litre in some filling stations, including outlets such as AA Rano.

At Wuse Market, tomato prices have climbed noticeably, with baskets now selling between N28,000 and N30,000 compared to N18,000–N22,000 previously.

A trader, Aisha Salisu, explained that transporting produce from northern farms has become more expensive, saying in part that “with the cost of fuel, everything has gone up,” adding that pepper and onions are equally affected.

Staple foods have not been spared. A 50kg bag of rice now ranges from N60,000 to N65,000, while the price of meat has increased to around N8,500 per kilogram, up from N7,000.

Northern markets feel the pressure

In Kano, the trend continues, particularly for perishable goods and poultry. Mujahid Halliru said he is reconsidering buying chicken due to high prices, noting that a medium-sized bird now costs about N8,500.

He explained that feeding a family during the festive period may require switching to more affordable options like beef, estimating that purchasing multiple chickens could cost up to N40,000.

Sallah Shock: Food Prices Soar in Nigeria during Eid al-Fitr as families cut back on celebrations

Source: Getty Images

Traders, however, say seasonal demand is only part of the story. Yushau Karaye, who deals in perishable goods, explained that while price increases are common before Sallah, the current surge is heavily influenced by transport costs.

He also pointed out the risks traders face due to the perishable nature of their goods, explaining that they cannot stockpile items because they spoil quickly in hot weather.

He said:

“Usually, prices rise a few days before Sallah because of demand. But transportation cost is the major factor determining prices now.”

Nigeria’s inflation drops to 15.06% in February 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Nigeria’s inflation rate slowed further in February 2026.

According to the bureau in its latest CPI report, the headline inflation dropped slightly to 15.06% from 15.10% in January 2026.

The year-on-year inflation rate was 11.21 percentage points lower than the 26.27% recorded in February 2025.

Source: Legit.ng