Vitel Wireless has launched nationwide operations, offering businesses free internal calls and SMS

The new telecom operator has also unveiled tools such as SecureMe and Oga-App, providing real-time staff tracking

Vitel Wireless is hoping to leverage various business offerings to compete in the Nigerian telecom market

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Vitel Wireless, a new entrant in Nigeria’s telecoms market, has launched its nationwide communication service.

The newest telecommunication provider is offering businesses free internal calls and SMS as part of its strategy to attract corporate users and small businesses.

Vitel Wireless begins operation with free SMS and call service. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The company unveiled its service at a recent event attended by business leaders, SME owners and industry professionals.

Vitel Wireless looks to win new customers

At the event, it showcased its technology that integrates traditional GSM services with cloud-based communication tools.

According to Kenneth Nwabueze, the company's executive chairman, Vitel was positioning itself as a cost-saving and productivity-driven partner for enterprises.

He said:

“Our network provides an affordable solution that combines smart technology with security and scalability.

“Whether you’re a logistics company, school, hospital or startup, Vitel connects your people, protects your operations and empowers your growth.”

The company’s Closed User Group (CUG) allows organisations to link up to 50 team members under a private network that offers free internal calls and messaging from its Xphone devices, discounted data bundles, a 24-hour auto attendant and PBX-style staff extensions.

He added that the platform also supports international connectivity at reduced rates.

Nwabueze said Vitel’s system includes proprietary safety and tracking tools through its SecureMe and Oga-App platforms, designed to strengthen operational visibility for employers.

Products for businesses

Punch reports that Head of Product Marketing Chiobi Ben Odera said the company’s rollout aims to give businesses an integrated ecosystem that includes real-time staff tracking, SOS alerts, automated payroll and performance analytics.

He said:

“In today’s business environment, companies must operate more intelligently, securely, and efficiently. Our Closed User Group and Location Awareness tools enable seamless communication and boost productivity while reducing expenses.”

Vitel Wireless promises secure and scalable communication for enterprises. Photo: Vitel

Source: Facebook

Odera added that Vitel’s Location Awareness Technology combines SecureMe, Oga-App and other location-based services to give organisations live visibility of employees, assets and logistics.

At the launch event, a live demonstration of SecureMe, which allows users to activate real-time tracking in emergencies, and Oga-App, a GPS-enabled tool for staff attendance verification and automated performance reporting.

Nigerians to reserve the 0724 phone number.s

Earlier reports indicated that Lebara Nigeria has opened a Number Reservation Portal, giving Nigerians the chance to secure personalised phone numbers ahead of its planned launch.

The company, which operates under the London-based Lebara Group, is preparing to roll out its services by the third quarter of 2025.

Through the platform, customers can select numbers within the 0724 range, choosing combinations that reflect meaningful dates, favourite digits, or easy-to-remember patterns.

Source: Legit.ng