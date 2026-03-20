Facebook has launched a new programme offering up to $3,000 monthly to attract influencers

Creators with over one million followers on TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram must post at least 15 reels monthly

Parent company Meta Platforms says the initiative will boost creators’ reach and earnings

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

Facebook has introduced a new initiative aimed at attracting content creators, offering eligible participants up to $3,000 per month as competition for digital talent intensifies.

The programme, called Creator Fast Track, was unveiled by parent company Meta Platforms as part of broader efforts to strengthen its position in the creator economy and regain traction among influencers.

Meta Platforms introduces new earnings boost for content creators Photo: IsiMS

Source: Getty Images

How the new programme will work?

Under the scheme, creators with more than one million followers on rival platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram can earn up to $3,000 monthly.

Those with at least 100,000 followers are eligible to receive up to $1,000 per month.

To qualify, participants must post a minimum of 15 short-form videos, known as Reels, each month on Facebook.

The programme is currently limited to creators in the United States and Canada and will run for up to three months.

Why Creator Fast Track?

Meta said the initiative is designed to help “established creators who are new to or rediscovering Facebook” quickly build an audience without starting from scratch.

In addition to guaranteed monthly payments, selected creators will receive enhanced distribution of their content to accelerate reach and engagement.

Participants will also gain immediate access to Facebook’s monetisation tools, enabling them to earn additional income based on performance metrics such as views and watch time.

This access typically requires meeting certain thresholds, but the programme waives those requirements for eligible creators.

The launch comes as Meta intensifies efforts to compete with fast-growing platforms that have dominated the short-form video space in recent years.

The company disclosed it paid nearly $3 billion to creators in 2025, marking a 35% increase from the previous year and its highest annual payout to date.

Facebook offers up to $1,000 for mid-level creators Photo: Tiktok

Source: Getty Images

Meta said reels accounted for about 60% of total creator payouts, highlighting the growing importance of short-form video content across its platforms.

Snapshot of how the programme will work and requirements

Eligibility requirements

Must be an established creator new to or returning to Facebook

Must have at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube

To earn the full payout, must have over 1 million followers on at least one platform

Earnings structure

Up to $3,000 per month for creators with 1M+ followers

Up to $1,000 per month for creators with 100K+ followers

Payments are guaranteed for up to 3 months only

Content requirements

Must post at least 15 Reels (short videos) per month

Content does not have to be new — creators can reuse existing videos

Focus is on short-form video content (Reels)

Geographic availability

Currently limited to creators in the United States and Canada

Performance-based earnings

Additional income depends on:

Number of qualified views

Engagement and watch time

FG sends strong warning to content creators

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government through the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has warned content creators against taking and sharing images or video footage of unsuspecting members of the public without their consent.

The warning, issued in a statement signed by Babtunde Bamigboye, head of Legal, Enforcement and Regulations at the Commission, comes after a controversy involving a Lagos-based TikToker Ella, who reportedly documented long queues and bus shortages at the Ikorodu terminal.

Source: Legit.ng