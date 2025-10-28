Vitel Wireless Limited, Nigeria’s newest GSM operator, is set to begin nationwide operations

The company has partnered with MTN, Airtel, and Glo for interconnectivity and nationwide coverage

Vitel Wireless said its voice rate is 24 kobo per second and N6 per SMS, with a promise to allow free calls, SMS to 11 contacts

Vitel Wireless Limited, the newest GSM operator licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is set to officially launch on October 30, 2025, with 0712 network marks.

In a statement, the company said it is ready to begin full-scale services nationwide with voice and data services.

Vitel Wireless promises that its network will combine reliability with innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide seamless connectivity and smart solutions across the country.

Vitel spokesperson said:

“We are not just launching a network we are launching a lifestyle powered by innovation, speed, and trust. The 0712 Network marks a new chapter in how Nigerians connect to the world.”

New beginning for Vitel Wireless

Speaking on the nationwide service launch, Kenneth Nwabueze, the company's executive chairman, said Vitel Wireless is on a mission to redefine mobile communication through technology that connects and protects users.

He noted that the company’s offerings include IoT-powered devices, smart logistics solutions, and AI-driven safety analytics aimed at improving efficiency and personal security.

Nwabueze said:

“Vitel Wireless goes beyond being just a telecom company it stands for a vision of a smarter, safer, and better-connected Nigeria. Our mission is to harness mobile technology to enhance lives, support businesses, and promote national security.”

DailyTrust reports that Nwabueze added that Vitel Wireless has established interconnectivity with major operators, including MTN, Airtel, and Glo, and signed a roaming agreement with MTN for nationwide coverage.

He also revealed that the company has partnered with the NCC and law enforcement agencies to strengthen frameworks that support personal and public safety within the telecom space.

Services offered by Vitel Wireless

Vitel Wireless said its services include Xphone, which offers free calls and low-cost international rates; SecureMe, a personal safety and location-awareness tool; Oga-App, an employment and productivity enhancement platform; ISEEYOU, an AI-based CCTV solution with real-time alerts; and AssetNow, a GPS-enabled asset tracker.

For the free call, the company said;

"Pick your first eleven (11) family and friends for free calls and messages. Call or text them anytime, day or night, all year round for free."

According to Nwabueze, the company’s rollout marks the dawn of a new era in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, one where connectivity meets intelligence, and technology serves both people and purpose.

