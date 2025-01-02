The NCC has refuted allegations of widespread quick data depletion on mobile networks in Nigeria

The clarification follows claims by subscribers that telecom operators had diminished the value of data packages offered to customers

The commission stated that an audit conducted in the third quarter of 2024 found no evidence to support these allegations

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has refuted allegations of widespread data depletion on mobile networks in Nigeria following a recent evaluation of telecom services.

According to the NCC, the assessment showed no substantial evidence of data depletion, contrary to subscribers' concerns and complaints.

Legit.ng previously reported that mobile network subscribers in Nigeria frequently complained about the fast depletion rate of internet data.

NCC finds no evidence of data depletion

Dr. Aminu Maid, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, shared this update during a review of the commission’s 2024 activities.

He explained that the audit, which concluded in the third quarter of 2024, identified only minor network issues.

These issues, he assured, are being resolved through ongoing collaboration between the regulator and telecom operators.

He said:

“So the first thing we did was that we immediately conducted a billing audit on the systems of the major MNOs, using reputable auditors. That exercise was completed in Q3 of this year and surprisingly, we didn’t find any major issues.”

Dr. Maida highlighted the successful implementation of the federal government’s policy on linking National Identification Numbers (NIN) with SIM cards as a significant achievement for the telecom regulator this year.

He noted that this initiative has established a robust security framework, allowing the commission to collaborate effectively with law enforcement agencies and ensure accurate identification of SIM card owners.

Telcos set to increase call, data tariffs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that telecommunication companies in Nigeria are planning to implement higher call and data tariffs.

Sources claim the Nigerian Communications Commission could authorise this adjustment within the first quarter of 2025.

Telcos operating in Nigeria have long pushed for price adjustments to align with prevailing economic conditions.

